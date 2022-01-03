The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Snow day in DC

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

A winter storm warning is in effect in the Washington, D.C.-area today, with several inches of snow expected in the region.

It's Monday — Happy 2022! It's a snowy day in Washington, D.C.

And a booster for you!:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized Pfizer booster shots for people aged 12 to 15 years, another expansion in the population eligible for the third shots.” https://bit.ly/3mSZrcv

Oh, and the FDA updated its timeline for adult booster shots: “The FDA also shortened the time for all adults to get their booster shots, down to five months from six months after the initial shots.”

‘THE VIRUS IS SPREADING FASTER THAN EVER, BUT NEW DATA OFFER HOPE.’:

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 55,219,266

U.S. death toll: 826,083

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 508 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.4 million doses.

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Trump’s unusual endorsement:

Via The Washington Post's John Wagner, "Former president Donald Trump made an unusual endorsement in a foreign election on Monday, offering his 'Complete support' for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing populist leader accused of undermining the country's democracy and moving toward autocracy during more than a decade in power."

Welcome back! Happy New Year! Here’s the laundry list of things you’re already behind on:

Via The Hill's Jordain Carney, "Lawmakers are set to return to Washington, D.C., with a full legislative plate after punting some of their biggest priorities into 2022."

The biggest fights coming up: President Biden’s spending plan, a voting rights bill and another looming government shutdown

CONGRESS’S LAUNDRY LIST FOR THE START OF 2022:

Build Back Better revival Voting rights and filibuster reform Nord Stream 2 sanctions Funding the government — it is funded until Feb. 18 Iraq War authorization

A lil’ something for the meat industry:

Via The Hill's Brett Samuels, "The White House on Monday announced plans aimed at addressing rising prices for meat and poultry, including setting aside $1 billion for smaller producers."

Why smaller meat producers?: “The White House has previously pointed to a small number of conglomerates for driving higher meat and poultry prices, which have been a major contributor to broader inflation in recent months.”

HAPPENING THIS AFTERNOON:

President Biden is hosting an event at 1:30 p.m. EST with farmers and ranchers to discuss meat prices.

Happening on Jan. 6:

President Biden and Vice President Harris are scheduled to speak on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Along with their remarks: “Their remarks will come alongside a slate of events prepared by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to commemorate the insurrection, including a moment of silence on the House floor and a prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol.”

More on CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Allie Malloy:

AND ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THINGS:

Former President Trump is holding a news conference on Jan. 6 in Palm Beach, Fla.

‘SINCE JAN. 6, THE PRO-TRUMP INTERNET HAS DESCENDED INTO INFIGHTING OVER MONEY AND FOLLOWERS’:

Via The Washington Post's Drew Harwell:

Um, this is pretty wild:

Via The New York Times's Azi Paybarah, "A meteor likely either 'exploded or vaporized' over [Pittsburgh, Pa.] on Saturday, a meteorologist said, setting off a strong vibration that one resident likened to a 'shock wave.' "

Actor Don Cheadle shared a memory of Betty White:

Lol, I couldn’t agree more:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

8:55 a.m. EST: President Biden left Delaware and returned to Washington, D.C.

11:10 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: The Senate returns.

5:30 p.m. EST: A confirmation vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3eO793n

Thursday: The one-year anniversary of the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

1:30 p.m. EST: President Biden meets virtually with farmers and ranchers to discuss meat prices. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will also attend.

Today is National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day.

Pluto may be back, baby:

Via NBC's Tom Metcalfe, "A team of scientists wants Pluto classified as a planet again — along with dozens of similar bodies in the solar system and any found around distant stars."

“The call goes against a controversial resolution from 2006 by the International Astronomical Union that decided Pluto is only a ‘dwarf planet’ — but the researchers say a rethink will put science back on the right path.”

Why it may be considered a planet again: https://nbcnews.to/3qHyRUU

And because you read this far, here’s a doggy that got himself into a pretty precarious situation: https://bit.ly/32F7cfw