The Hill’s 12:30 Report: More of Biden’s agenda teeters on collapse

LATEST WITH THE VOTING RIGHTS BILLS

Live footage of Joe Biden getting home last night to tell Jill about his day:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “President Biden in a moment of brutal honesty on Thursday admitted that his push to enact changes to voting laws and the Senate’s filibuster rule may be doomed.”

Biden said after meeting with Senate Democrats for more than an hour: “The honest-to-God answer is I don’t know whether we can get this done.”

Biden’s full reaction: https://bit.ly/3zYjJGY

‘DEMOCRATS’ FILIBUSTER GAMBIT UNRAVELS’:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/33tOSWB

The mumbling under Democrats’ breath is no longer inaudible:

“President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms.” https://bit.ly/3tzZNZE

Last time it was Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) who pulled the plug: But this time it is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) who effectively shot down Democrats’ voting rights bills.

The interesting dynamic — Sinema supports the bills but doesn’t support altering the filibuster to do so: “Sinema said she would not vote to change the filibuster despite her support for voting rights legislation in a floor speech just before Biden was to speak to the Senate Democratic caucus.”

What happens now: https://bit.ly/3tzZNZE

THE VOTING RIGHTS BILL VOTE IS PUSHED A DAY:

“Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Thursday night that the Senate will take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday, missing his self-imposed deadline to hold a vote on changing the filibuster by Monday, Jan. 17.” https://bit.ly/3rg5jy1

Why?: “Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced he was isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case, leaving Democrats one vote short on their ability to start debate…”

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Djokovic is having *pause to decide how to put this lightly* a bad week:

Three days before the Australian Open is scheduled to begin, the Australian government just withdrew tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa for the second time (!).

Why his visa was revoked: Djokovic is unvaccinated for COVID-19.

What now?: Djokovic’s lawyers are already fighting it. But this raises serious doubts about whether he will be able to play in the tournament.

Yes, this is the second time this has happened this week: His visa was revoked earlier this week when he landed in Australia. A judge then ruled in his favor, allowing him to stay and compete.

Keep in mind: Djokovic has won nine (!) of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open.

The full story from ESPN: https://es.pn/3quk3Kg

Read the Australian Minister for Immigration’s second cancellation of Djokovic’s visa: https://bit.ly/3KaiLvW

HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

The child tax credit checks are stopping:

Via The Hill’s Aris Folley, “Millions of families this weekend will stop receiving monthly child tax payments for the first time in months after Congress failed to pass an extension of the expanded credit.” https://bit.ly/3Go1AEV

How many families this will affect: More than 30 million families.

Why the credit expired: It was part of Democrats’ social spending bill, which failed to pass over concerns from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Hospitals in 24 states are uncomfortably close to capacity:

Via The New York Times’s Azi Paybarah and Albert Sun, “The extremely contagious Omicron variant is fueling an enormous coronavirus wave that is pushing hospitals close to their capacity limits in about two dozen states, according to data posted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.” https://nyti.ms/3KfmlFk

Specifically: “At least 80 percent of staffed hospital beds were occupied in 24 states on Thursday, including Georgia, Maryland and Massachusetts, the figures show. More troubling, the data showed that in 18 states and Washington, D.C., at least 85 percent of beds in adult intensive care units were full, with the most acute scarcity of beds in Alabama, Missouri, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Texas.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3KfmlFk

‘IS YOUR MASK REAL OR FAKE? CDC ISSUES WARNINGS ON COUNTERFEIT N95, KN95 MASKS’:

The full story from ABC 7 News: https://bit.ly/3tqy1Pg

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 64,084,673

U.S. death toll: 846,506

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 524 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.29 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

INTERESTING READ

How Republicans are treating Tucker Carlson:

Via The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo, “Fox News host Tucker Carlson isn’t the most powerful conservative in the country. That label still has to be applied to former President Trump, who continues to influence the GOP at nearly every level of government as he considers a bid for reelection in 2024.” https://bit.ly/3rfYRqU

“Yet with Trump banned from major social media platforms, Carlson, the top-rated host on Fox, is increasingly seen as a kind of kingmaker within the GOP. And ambitious Republicans looking to climb toward the White House have shown a willingness to bow to him in order to win favor with his audience.”

More on Carlson’s influence within the GOP: https://bit.ly/3rfYRqU

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are meeting for pro forma sessions. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Biden is heading to Delaware later today.

10 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:20 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swore in Rufus Gifford to be Chief of Protocol.

6 p.m. EST: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:45 a.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3I4MJzH

12:30 p.m. EST: President Biden gives an update on the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tsbHFd

