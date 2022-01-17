The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Djokovic may not compete in French Open over vaccine requirement

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

Djokovic could ALSO be barred from the French Open:

Via Reuters, Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over the weekend over his unvaccinated status, may also be barred from competing in the French Open. https://es.pn/3GBEefh

How we know: “France’s vaccine pass law, approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as sports venues, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains.”

What we know: https://es.pn/3GBEefh

TIMING:

Novak Djokovic just returned to his home country, Serbia, after losing his Australian visa to compete in the Australian Open.

When he landed: He was greeted by fans, according to CNN. https://cnn.it/3qAGWMs

‘AN UNPLAYED AUSTRALIAN OPEN IS A TURNING POINT FOR NOVAK DJOKOVIC’:

Via The New York Times’s Christopher Clarey, “Djokovic has rebounded from demoralizing periods in the past, but talented players are coming behind him, and his anti-vaccine stance has made him a global target.” https://nyti.ms/3tvUkmV

MEANWHILE IN AUSTRALIA — ‘WITH NOVAK DJOKOVIC DEPORTED, AUSTRALIAN OPEN BEGINS UNDER OMICRON CLOUD’:

From The Washington Post’s Michael E. Miller in Melbourne, Australia: https://wapo.st/3qwsDs5

It's Monday — today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

2024 DISCUSSIONS

Four Florida Republicans could be fighting for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. FOUR!:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “Florida is emerging as the epicenter of the early fight for the GOP presidential nomination as speculation grows about the possibility of as many as four Republicans from the Sunshine State pursuing the party’s nod in 2024.” https://bit.ly/3txcbKb

The four Florida Republicans seen as 2024 hopefuls: Well, obviously, former President Trump. Plus: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Besides the internal Republican bloodbath it could cause in the state: “[It] also underscores the extent to which the Sunshine State has become a hub for the conservative movement in recent years.”

How the dynamic will change if Trump does or doesn’t run: https://bit.ly/3txcbKb

Interesting read — ‘Who Is King of Florida? Tensions Rise Between Trump and a Former Acolyte’:

Via The New York Times’s Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman, “For months, former President Donald J. Trump has been grumbling quietly to friends and visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion, some 400 miles to the north.” https://nyti.ms/3Ifu586

“Gov. Ron DeSantis, a man Mr. Trump believes he put on the map, has been acting far less like an acolyte and more like a future competitor, Mr. Trump complains. With his stock rising fast in the party, the governor has conspicuously refrained from saying he would stand aside if Mr. Trump runs for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.”

What started this feud: COVID-19 policies.

More on the tension between Trump and DeSantis: https://nyti.ms/3Ifu586

‘2024 CHATTER REVEALS DEMOCRATIC NERVOUSNESS’:

Read Niall Stanage’s full column in The Hill: https://bit.ly/3rrBaMk

THIS WEEKEND

‘MAGA hats and QAnon: Inside Trump’s first rally of 2022’:

Via Politico’s Meridith McGraw, “Former President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday night in Florence, Ariz., was an attempt to add a distinctly MAGA tilt to the midterm election season.” https://politi.co/33Lye53

“But for the thousands of his most faithful followers — some of whom traveled to the rally site at Canyon Moon Ranch from neighboring states — it was a chance to imagine and push for the former president’s own attempt to regain office. Attendees called for Trump to run again in 2024. Many doubted he was truly ousted from the White House in the first place.”

The full story and photos from the rally: https://politi.co/33Lye53

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

This is a pretty remarkable turnout for a former president: https://bit.ly/33JGu5f

Traveling in style: The Daily Mail’s Nikki Schwab tweeted, “This is apparently how Trump gets around these days.” Photos of a helicopter passing over: https://bit.ly/3Al00Sd

What a horrible situation in Texas:

Via CNN, “The FBI on Sunday identified Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, as the man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in an hours-long standoff Saturday before a rescue team entered the building and killed the suspect.” https://cnn.it/3tACeQO

CNN’s live blog of updates: https://cnn.it/3GGd6M0

What we know: Via The New York Times’s Melina Delkic: https://nyti.ms/3GFJVc6

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Is this the final wave? TBD:

Via CNBC’s Karen Gilchrist, “White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday it is still too soon to predict whether the omicron Covid-19 variant will mark the final wave of the coronavirus pandemic.” https://cnb.cx/3txrIJZ

If it is the end of the pandemic, then what happens?: “[Even] if omicron does emerge as the final variant of COVID-19, it is unlikely that it would mean endgame for the virus entirely, Fauci said. Rather, it will remain present in society at an endemic level.”

Fauci’s full explanation: https://cnb.cx/3txrIJZ

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 65,787,212

U.S. death toll: 850,914

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 527 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.33 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

The Bidens stopped by a food bank this weekend:

Via The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim, “[President Biden] is packing carrots, [first lady Jill Biden] (a teacher) is packing apples” Watch: https://bit.ly/353mdZr

More on the stop: https://abcn.ws/3GEvh4D

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Delaware. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

11:15 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris delivered virtual remarks for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

12:15 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff participate in a service event at Martha’s Table for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

7:25 p.m. EST: President Biden leaves Delaware and returns to Washington, D.C.

8:25 p.m. EST: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: Martin Luther King III is holding a news conference on voting rights. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tx3fEr

