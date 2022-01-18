The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems barrel towards voting rights vote with no outcome

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

HAPPENING TODAY

Ready or not, here we come!:

Senate Democrats are beginning debate on the voting rights legislation that has no clear plan for passage.

Watch the debate live: https://bit.ly/3twRk9Q

WHY THIS IS A STICKY SITUATION:

Via The New York Times’s Catie Edmondson, “The push to proceed even in the face of almost certain failure reflects the party’s conundrum, facing two key defections in its ranks and a wall of Republican opposition.”

And assuming the bills fail: It would be President Biden’s second failed priority in the past month — in a Congress that his party controls. https://nyti.ms/3GFbylB

If (and when) Plan A fails:

Senate Democrats are looking into alternative plans for passing the voting rights bills as two moderate Democratic senators refuse to give their party enough votes to alter the filibuster rules. https://bit.ly/3rMuGYH

Another plan that’s gaining traction among Dems: “[Some] Democrats are discussing a novel approach to circumventing a Republican filibuster that may allow voting rights legislation to pass with 51 votes without changing the Senate’s rules … They hope that the Republican opposition may tire itself out after a few days or weeks…” Then a final vote could happen.

The flaw with this plan: “The problem with this approach, according to Democrats familiar with the discussion, is that it hasn’t been attempted in decades and no one is quite sure how it would play out procedurally.”

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3rMuGYH

It’s Tuesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

OK, but have they tried putting glasses, a fake nose and a mustache on the bill?:

Reuters’ Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw are reporting that the White House is preparing another social spending package that includes elements of the failed Build Back Better Act. https://reut.rs/3rMHi1Z

The gist of the new proposal: The bill would “keep climate change measures but pare down or cut items like the child tax credit and paid family leave.”

The goal: For Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to be on board

The full Reuters report: https://reut.rs/3rMHi1Z

^ HOLD UP — THE WHITE HOUSE IS DENYING THIS REPORT:

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement: “Reuters is wrong. We are always in touch with members about this, and the substance and details of this report are off-base.”

More context from The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant: https://bit.ly/3tDIYxk

‘BLAME GAME INTENSIFIES OVER NATION’S DIVIDE’:

Read Niall Stanage’s column in The Hill: https://bit.ly/33Lrq7k

IN THE GOP

Prepare for a battle royale:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “The long-simmering tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are reaching a boiling point ahead of a potential 2024 primary clash.” https://bit.ly/3A9TJZb

Trump’s big complaint with DeSantis: “Trump has griped behind the scenes for months about DeSantis’s rapid political rise, including chatter about a future White House bid.”

Another shot at DeSantis: “[Just] last week, Trump appeared to take a thinly veiled shot at DeSantis for refusing to say publicly whether he has received his COVID-19 booster shot. In an interview with the conservative One America News Network, the former president slammed ‘gutless’ politicians who won’t reveal their booster status, a comment that was widely viewed as aimed at [DeSantis].”

How this could play out in the GOP: https://bit.ly/3A9TJZb

NEW — I SPY A NEW NICKNAME, ‘DULL DESANTIS,’ COMING:

Axios’ Jonathan Swan is reporting that former President Trump is bashing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as having a “dull personality.” https://bit.ly/3nC6Wox

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

A vaccine cocktail, if you will:

The CEO of Moderna said that his company is working on a combined vaccine for COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

When it could be ready: Fall of 2023

In what context did Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel make these comments?: Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum

In Bancel’s words: “Our goal is to be able to have a single annual booster so that we don’t have compliance issues where people don’t want to get two to three shots a winter. The best-case scenario would be the fall of 2023.”

The full story from Politico’s Douglas Busvine: https://politi.co/3rrUB7M

WOW — LOOK AT THE BREAKDOWN OF OMICRON CASES VS. OTHER VARIANTS:

Via Stat News’s Helen Branswell: https://bit.ly/3tB39f0

WHAT PERCENTAGE OF AMERICANS HAVE HAD COVID-19?:

At least 20 percent, according to data from Johns Hopkins University: https://bit.ly/33NdlWR

BEGINNING TOMORROW — HOW TO GET FREE COVID-19 TESTS FROM THE GOVERNMENT:

NBC’s Danielle Campoamor explains the process: https://on.today.com/3qFQFBe

The gist: Go to https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order tests.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 66,457,054

U.S. death toll: 851,732

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 527 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.37 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Did you know that outgoing Virginia governors play pranks on their successors?:

Via The Washington Post’s Laura Vozzella, “Democrat Ralph Northam held up his end of the deal over the weekend, when he handed a practical joke-riddled Executive Mansion over to Republican Glenn Youngkin.” https://wapo.st/33OgXb6

One of the pranks: “In the governor’s office, Northam left a life-size cutout of former president Donald Trump, holding two thumbs up. The cardboard Trump had been kicking around Capitol Square since 2018, when outgoing Democrat Terry McAuliffe planted it in the office as a prank on the newly inaugurated Northam…”

That’s not all — here’s another prank Northam played on Youngkin: https://wapo.st/33OgXb6

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This kid is going places:

The NFL posted a video of a kid interviewing San Francisco 49er Deebo Samuel. It’s very funny. Watch: https://bit.ly/3KmIukN

Wow, put this guy on Shark Tank:

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has a wild idea: “They should bundle all the streaming services together and call it cable.” https://bit.ly/33Nw7h6

That tweet has more than 145,000 likes.

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are at the White House.

The Senate has no roll call votes scheduled.

10:15 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:15 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received a weekly economic briefing.

6:30 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3rwtatt

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Mitch Landrieu, the infrastructure implementation coordinator, hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/33Opz1L

Today: The Senate debates the voting rights bills. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3twRk9Q

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Gourmet Coffee Day.

And because you made it this far, here’s a wobbly baby learning to sit: https://bit.ly/3FF2iw8

While the sound isn’t necessary, it’s highly encouraged 😉