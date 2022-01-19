The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Connected Commerce Council – Biden faces reporters as his agenda teeters

Presented by Connected Commerce Council

HAPPENING TODAY

Hello and welcome to The White House Roast:

President Biden will take questions from reporters today in his first press conference of the year.

What to expect reporters to grill Biden on: Biden’s stalled social and climate policy bill, his voting rights push and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

What to expect from Biden today: “Sources close to the White House say Biden will find ways to speak directly to the people to more effectively communicate the work that is being done. Democrats also expect Biden to draw a sharper contrast with Republicans, which he has started to do in the new year.”

Jim Manley, a former aide to the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), summed up Biden’s first year: “It started off really strong, but at some point they started hitting a brick wall, the problems started piling up, and they’re now looking for their footing as we start the second year.”

More on what to expect, via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels: https://bit.ly/32dUvbf

WATCH BIDEN’S PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE:

It begins at 4 p.m. EST. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3qJnLA9

PELOSI IS BIDEN’S HYPE PERSON:

Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski tweeted with a hat tip to The New York Times’s Emily Cochrane: “Speaker Pelosi says she hopes President Biden will ‘brag about’ his record at today’s press conference. ‘If he’s too shy to, we’ll help him with that message,’ says the Speaker.” https://bit.ly/3Imj05A

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN CONGRESS

Throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing forward with his vow to force a vote as soon as [today] on a sweeping voting bill, which Republicans are expected to block. After that, Democrats are expected to force a vote on changing the filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most bills to advance.” https://bit.ly/3GNaBri

^ What to expect in the filibuster debate: “But the effort is doomed and is reopening old wounds, as progressives increasingly go public with their frustrations with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).”

So, why are Democrats moving forward if they know the effort will fail? : “Democrats say they need to show that they went all-in on an issue that is important to their base heading into the 2022 midterm elections.”

TIDBIT — SENATE DEMOCRATS ARE ACTUALLY SITTING AT THEIR DESKS’:

CNN’s Lauren Fox tweeted, “In a rare move, most Senate Democrats are at their desks in the chamber as the debate over voting rights unfolds. I spotted both Sinema and Manchin as well who are opposed to rules change Schumer will push tonight.” https://bit.ly/3qH1q68

‘SCHUMER PREPARES FOR SENATE FLOOR SHOWDOWN WITH MANCHIN, SINEMA’:

What to expect, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3rrc0xg

NEW — another ‘yes’ vote for changing the filibuster:

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who is one of the final senators to announce his position on altering the filibuster, announced this morning that he supports changing the 60-vote threshold for the voting rights legislation. https://bit.ly/3nEkoZi

From Kelly’s statement: “Protecting the vote-by-mail system used by a majority of Arizonans and getting dark money out of our elections is too important to let fall victim to Washington dysfunction.”

Does this change the outcome?: Not really. Without Sens. Manchin and Sinema’s votes, Democrats don’t have enough votes to change the filibuster.

TIDBIT — SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-N.Y.) TRIED MAKING IT TRENDY — KEY WORD IS ‘TRIED’:

At this point, Dems would be happy with just the scraps:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “House Democratic leaders scrambling to salvage President Biden’s massive health, climate and education package are facing plenty of internal disputes about the best strategy in the coming weeks — with one big exception. Doing nothing, all sides agree, is not an option.” https://bit.ly/3FUY9ER

Several reasons they’re OK with passing whatever they can:

“Vulnerable Democrats facing tough reelections are desperate for a big victory to bring home to their districts ahead of the midterm elections.”

“Liberal lawmakers fighting to install historic social benefits see this year as their last, best chance to do so, given the tough odds facing Democrats in those elections.”

“Environmentally minded Democrats are warning of the urgent need to tackle climate change.”

“And with Biden’s approval rating underwater, party leaders are racing to reverse the trend — and boost morale among dispirited base voters — if they’re to have any chance of preserving the chamber in November.”

Where the negotiations stand: https://bit.ly/3FUY9ER

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Ready, set, order!:

The government website to request four free at-home COVID-19 tests is up and running. Here’s the link to order: https://bit.ly/3fGgTwS

N95 masks. Get your N95 masks. Step right up!:

The White House announced this morning that 400 million N95 masks will be given out to Americans for free. https://bit.ly/3GKCpwy

How you can get one: At pharmacies and community health centers

When?: The masks will be shipped this week and become available at pharmacies by end of the next week.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 67,617,789

U.S. death toll: 854,292

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 529 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 194,023 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Great, great, wonderful.:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Rachel Bachman and Louise Radnofsky, “The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is encouraging Team USA to use disposable or ‘burner’ phones instead of bringing their own devices to China, because of possible surveillance during the Games that begin Feb. 4.” https://on.wsj.com/33yDPMf

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

1:30 – 3 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3Ikyvuw

1:50 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swears in Mark Brzezinski as U.S. ambassador to Poland.

1 p.m. EST Thursday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Future of Cities Summit,” featuring mayors from around the country. Details, speakers and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3fBONDd

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:15 a.m. EST: House Democratic leaders held a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fFg0Vu

11:15 a.m. EST: The U.S. Conference of Mayors holds its winter meeting in Washington, D.C. Livestream of the opening news conference: https://bit.ly/3FJZdet

4 p.m. EST: President Biden holds a press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3qJnLA9

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

