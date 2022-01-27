The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems ready for Supreme Court lifeline

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

*Starts loudly drumming the table* — Let’s get ready to rumble!!:

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to retire at the end of this term, setting up a Senate confirmation battle for whomever President Biden chooses to succeed him.

We all watched failed BBB and voting rights bills. Do we expect Biden’s pick to be confirmed?: There could be some drama with the usuals — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — but it’s very likely Breyer’s successor will be confirmed.

What to expect in the muted battle for Breyer’s successor, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3o3q6Uu

WHO WILL BIDEN PICK?:

On the 2020 presidential campaign trail, Biden repeatedly said he would nominate a Black woman to serve on the court.

Here’s a list of names that Biden will likely consider: https://bit.ly/3seEcEb

WILL JOE MANCHIN AND KYRSTEN SINEMA GO ALONG WITH IT?:

From The Washington Post’s Amber Phillips: https://wapo.st/3ACkFBa

WHAT WILL JUSTICE BREYER’S LEGACY LOOK LIKE?:

Via The New York Times’s Ann E. Marimow: https://wapo.st/3G4xy83

WELL, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT JUST THREW A CURVEBALL INTO THE MIDTERMS:

How so, from The Hill’s Tal Axelrod and Julia Manchester: https://bit.ly/3KOYmNh

It’s Thursday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Happening now — please welcome Joe and Steve to the room? Can I call you Steve?:

President Biden is delivering remarks on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer is also attending.

When Biden is scheduled to speak: 12:30 p.m. EST. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3rUES1c

Joe Biden was just given the equivalent of a car on his birthday:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “The abrupt development [of Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement] means [President Biden] can get some respite after a miserable period. He now has the chance to bring his party together to advance Breyer’s likely replacement. He can also energize key voting blocs by doing so.” https://bit.ly/3AEJeO4

The timing is impeccable: “That’s all the more important because Biden’s poll ratings have sagged into negative territory amid several troubles, including COVID-19, inflation and a Capitol Hill logjam.”

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CHILD TAX CREDIT?:

Via Politico’s Adam Cancryn, “Biden’s signature legislation expired. Recipients are wondering: WTF happened?: The extended child tax credit was a lifeline for many. Now it’s gone and those who got it feel politically disillusioned.” The full piece: https://politi.co/32FCumq

LATEST WITH COVID-19

Because I love giving you good news:

Vox’s Umair Irfan, “The extraordinary success of Covid-19 vaccines, in two charts: Deaths tell one story of the pandemic. The lives saved tell another.”

The charts showing deaths vs. avoided deaths: https://bit.ly/34cE6oa

Where we stand with the pandemic:

Via The New York Times’s Apoorva Mandavilli, “As cases decline in some parts of the country, many have begun to hope that this surge is the last big battle with the virus — that because of its unique characteristics, the Omicron variant will usher Americans out of the pandemic.” https://nyti.ms/3fZGdOE

Even Uncle Tony agrees!: “Things are looking good,” Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, recently said. “We don’t want to get overconfident, but they look like they’re going in the right direction right now.”

But it gets a little more complicated than that, according to epidemiologists: “In any case, it is not likely that the coronavirus will ever completely disappear, many scientists said, and herd immunity is now just a dream. The population’s immunity against the virus will be imperfect, for a variety of reasons.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3fZGdOE

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 72,924,074

U.S. death toll: 876,164

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 536 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 471,928 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE GOP

Mitch McConnell is dodging things left and right: … ^ See what I did there? 😉

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is trying to keep the focus on President Biden — and off GOP divisions — heading into November.” https://bit.ly/33RsiYG

How so: “McConnell’s public maneuvering — declining to say what the party’s agenda would be in 2023 and largely refusing to mention former President Trump by name — comes as Republicans are feeling increasingly bullish about their chances of winning back the Senate.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/33RsiYG

‘DESANTIS LEANS INTO COVID-19 TREATMENT FIGHT AMID 2024 CHATTER’:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood: https://bit.ly/3u9y4iS

IN OTHER NEWS

A new statue at the Kobe Bryant crash site:

Via Reuters, “A sculpture of NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant was brought on Wednesday to the helicopter crash site where they perished alongside seven others on a hillside near Los Angeles two years ago.” https://nbcnews.to/3KR0DHW

The statue: “The 160-pound bronze statue depicts the pair wearing basketball uniforms and sharing a loving glance as Gigi holds Kobe’s hand as it rests on her shoulder.”

Video of the statue at its new site: https://nbcnews.to/3KR0DHW

NOTABLE TWEETS:

The running outfits are so 1990s:

C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman tweeted a video of former President Bill Clinton and Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer jogging together in 1994.

The media asked: “Who’s faster: The judiciary or the executive?”

Breyer responded: “He’s much faster. Much faster.”

Clinton responded: “Judiciary lasts longer”

Video of the jog-and-talk: https://bit.ly/3rOtZhm

Tidbit — Sarah Palin is out and about after testing positive for COVID-19:

Gothamist’s Jake Offenhartz tweeted, “COVID-positive Sarah Palin has now dined al fresco on the Upper East Side two nights in a row. After eating at Campagnola Tuesday, she returned to Elio’s last night — where she reportedly flouted the city’s vax mandate this weekend” Watch: https://bit.ly/3o6jLYK

CHECK OUT NEW YORK MAGAZINE’S HEADLINE:

“Sarah Palin Paints the Town COVID” https://nym.ag/3ICZ26o

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Honduras today.

4:25 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris left for Palmerola, Honduras.

9:30 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: Vice President Harris attends the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Xiomara Castro.

3:05 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris holds a bilateral meeting with Honduran President Castro.

3:30 p.m. EST: President Biden receives his weekly economic briefing.

6:20 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris leaves Honduras and returns to Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EST: President Biden and retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer deliver remarks in the Roosevelt Room. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3rUES1c

1:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3o4w3ki

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Chocolate Cake Day.

And because you read this far, here’s a golden retriever having a bad day: https://bit.ly/33XvvG3