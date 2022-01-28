The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Actor John Krasinski films outside White House

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

HAPPENING TODAY

*Looks around* well, that was a creepy coincidence:

via GIPHY

President Biden just landed in Pittsburgh, where he is scheduled to deliver remarks on his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.

Well, earlier this morning, a snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed (!)

Photo of the collapsed bridge: https://bit.ly/3g33zTJ

And another photo: https://bit.ly/3IKRfUl

Wow, notice the car in this second image?: https://bit.ly/3g2N3Ty

Are people hurt?: Ten people suffered minor injuries. Three people were brought to the hospital for those injuries. https://cbsloc.al/34er09O

Is Biden adjusting his trip?: No, but the White House will “stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide,” according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. https://bit.ly/3AE8ELF

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

THIS MORNING

Oh, hey Jim!:

Actor John Krasinski was seen outside the White House this morning filming a scene. (h/t Popville) Photo from Twitter user Jonathan Murray: https://bit.ly/3s1Ts79

Video of the production: https://bit.ly/3ATG0q5

CNN’s Betsy Klein posted another video of the crew: https://bit.ly/3KOhtHk

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff met Krasinski: Photo from photojournalist Al Drago: https://bit.ly/3rRSnPa

IN CONGRESS

What is Mitch McConnell looking for in a Biden Supreme Court pick?:

Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned President Biden not to nominate someone from the “radical left.” https://bit.ly/3r4LpqN

In McConnell’s words: “Looking ahead — the American people elected a Senate that is evenly split at 50-50. To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America.”

Schumer sees this as a ‘High School Musical’ moment for his party:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking to go on offense in the looming Supreme Court fight and shift gears after two high-profile setbacks.” https://bit.ly/3r97O6v

No pressure: “Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement that he’ll retire this summer, presuming his successor is ready to go, sets up a high-stakes battle for Schumer, who will be the first majority leader to need to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in a 50-50 Senate.”

What Schumer is hoping: “But it also puts him in line for a big win, if he can keep his 50-member caucus united after months of high-profile tensions.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3r97O6v

THE LATEST WITH UKRAINE

Putin wants what Putin wants:

Via The Washington Post’s Robyn Dixon, Andrew Jeong and Rick Noack, “Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his call for ‘lasting, legally binding security guarantees’ from the United States and NATO in a phone call Friday with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said, after a top Russian official threatened that Russia would ‘retaliate’ if its demands were not met.” https://wapo.st/3AI4Ngl

Timing: “It was Putin’s first conversation with a Western leader since Wednesday when Washington and NATO formally rejected Russia’s red line on NATO expansion.”

‘BIDEN SEEKS TO WARD OFF SECOND UKRAINE-RUSSIA FIGHT’:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Morgan Chalfant: https://bit.ly/3HcBogO

‘RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT THREATENS U.S. PRESTIGE’:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Morgan Chalfant: https://bit.ly/3s1R7Jg

This could start the world’s first cyber war:

Via Politico’s Maggie Miller, “The potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could give the world its first experience of a true cyber war.” https://politi.co/34fXO2m

How so: “Ukraine was beset by attacks earlier this month when hackers defaced and disabled more than 70 government websites, and Microsoft discovered malware planted in Ukrainian government systems that could be triggered at any moment.”

What could potentially happen: “In a full-scale cyber assault, Russia could take down the power grid, turn the heat off in the middle of winter and shut down Ukraine’s military command centers and cellular communications systems. A communications blackout could also provide opportunities for a massive disinformation campaign to undermine the Ukrainian government.”

The full story: https://politi.co/34fXO2m

IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

‘Don’t look at me.’ ‘Well, don’t look at me.’ ‘Me neither!’:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo, “Progressives are pushing back at the idea that they are to blame at all for President Biden’s dismal poll numbers, arguing the White House’s problems have more to do with it moving away from a progressive agenda.” https://bit.ly/34cs8uC

From progressives’ perspective: “They argue the anemic polls largely reflect an unimpressed base disillusioned that Biden has been unwilling to deliver on issues such as voting rights, health care, gun control and climate change.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/34cs8uC

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Congrats, team! 10 billion doses!:

In the past 13 months that the COVID-19 vaccine has been available, more than 10 billion doses have been given globally (!)

Breakdown from The New York Times’s Shashank Bengali: https://nyti.ms/3otbVbV

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 73,429,392

U.S. death toll: 878,472

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 536 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 615,571 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Omg, the second photo in this story is truly … something:

Via The Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Lacie Pierson, during the governor of West Virginia’s State of the State address yesterday, he told critics to kiss his dog’s rear.

I should mention: He brought his dog, Babydog, and even spun her around for the reference.

The full story and photos to prove I’m not exaggerating: https://bit.ly/3g7HKlY

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Pennsylvania this afternoon.

10:15 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:10 a.m. EST: President Biden left for West Mifflin, Pa.

1:25 p.m. EST: President Biden visits Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19.

4:20 p.m. EST: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:45 a.m. EST: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/34j4j4s

2 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on strengthening the supply chains and the bipartisan infrastructure law. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3G3dZNC

