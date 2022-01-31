The Hill’s 12:30 Report: US, Russia meet to discuss Ukraine

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

HAPPENING TODAY

I bet you could cut the tension in that room with a knife

Via The New York Times’s Rick Gladstone and Anton Troianovski, “The United States and Russia prepared for confrontation Monday at the United Nations Security Council over the Ukraine crisis, with the Americans vowing to make the Russians justify their massing of troops on Ukraine’s borders and Kremlin diplomats dismissing the meeting as farcical theatrics.” https://nyti.ms/3o8PSa4

What can happen today: “As one of the five permanent members of the council — along with Britain, China, France and the United States — Russia has the power to veto any decision by the majority. But it cannot block the meeting itself.”

What we know: https://nyti.ms/3o8PSa4

‘UKRAINE LEADER’S MESSAGE IS DON’T PANIC. THAT’S MAKING THE WEST ANTSY.’

So how, from The Washington Post’s David L. Stern and Robyn Dixon: https://wapo.st/3o8RSiA

It’s Monday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

IN CONGRESS

What’s on the docket this week?:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Congress is returning from a one-week break facing an increasingly full plate, as they juggle President Biden’s legislative agenda, looming deadlines and growing tensions with Russia.” https://bit.ly/3raQKwS

The gist: “[Democrats] have 15 working days to prevent a mid-February government shutdown. Senators will be able to discuss their strategy over Biden’s looming pick to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, which he has pledged to make by the end of the month, in person for the first time since the announcement … Meanwhile, progressives are trying to ramp up pressure on the party to quickly revive Build Back Better (BBB), a sweeping climate and social spending, and pass it by March 1 … ”

You know, those small things.

OTHER THINGS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

China competitiveness bill: “The House will vote this week on legislation aimed at countering China’s economic influence.”

Election reforms: “Bipartisan negotiations over changes to the Electoral Count Act are continuing this week after the Senate group spoke throughout the one-week break.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/3raQKwS

‘CONGRESS IN JEOPARDY OF MISSING SHUTDOWN DEADLINE’:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3Ghu42h

What are we thinking, team? A big fight? A lil’ skirmish? Something in between?:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Republicans are facing a decision on how hard to fight against President Biden’s Supreme Court pick, with little chance they can scuttle the nomination that is expected to elevate the first Black woman to the court.” https://bit.ly/3Hk8NXc

Why this is new territory for the GOP: “It’s the first time since 2017, when they got rid of the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court picks, that they haven’t controlled the chamber or had a GOP president in the White House.”

‘THE 3 REPUBLICANS TO WATCH AS BIDEN PICKS HIS SCOTUS NOMINEE’:

The senators: “Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina”

The full story from Politico’s Marianne Levine: https://politi.co/3G9fWrS

‘SENATORS GIVE GLIMPSE INTO UPCOMING SUPREME COURT NOMINATION BATTLE’:

Via The Hill’s Joseph Choi: https://bit.ly/3s3P0EW

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Let’s tack on another complication for the Build Back Better Act:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels, “Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s plans to retire have thrown another curveball into the winding efforts to get the cornerstone of President Biden’s agenda passed in what could be the final months Democrats have full control of Congress.” https://bit.ly/3s2boyt

The good news for Dems: “Appointing Breyer’s replacement to the court is an undeniable win for Biden and the Democrats…”

The bad news for Dems: “[The] timing of the announcement, nine months before the midterm elections, could make it more difficult for Biden and Democratic leaders to negotiate and get his signature climate and social spending proposal, Build Back Better, passed and signed into law.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3s2boyt

TIDBIT:

President Biden and Vice President Harris met with governors this morning in the White House. Photo of the socially distanced meeting: https://bit.ly/3gelUNs

Livestream of the remarks: https://bit.ly/3ufHny0

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

I have all my fingers and toes crossed:

Via ABC News’s Mary Kekatos, “while it may be hard to imagine, many experts suggest 2022 could be the year COVID becomes an endemic disease, meaning it is always circulating within the population but at low rates or causing just seasonal outbreaks.” What this next stage could look like: https://abcn.ws/3rdxbnw

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 74,333,528

U.S. death toll: 884,265

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 539 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 545,007 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

GETTING TRACTION

Yikes:

Via The Washington Post’s Abha Bhattarai, “Rents are up more than 30 percent in some cities, forcing millions to find another place to live.” https://wapo.st/3odTdEW

Keep in mind: “Higher rent prices are also expected to be a key driver of inflation in coming months.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is a pretty cool stat:

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted, “Six playoff games in a row decided by just one score — and five of the six decided by the last possession. Incredible.” https://bit.ly/3rcuO4y

Getting traction — bahaha:

Twitter user @BobGolen tweeted a photo of his package of sea salt that reads, “formed by the primal sea more than 250 million years ago.” The problem? It’s best buy date was in 2019.

He tweeted: “Dang, my 250 million year old salt has expired” Photo: https://bit.ly/3ujPt8R

This is a sad streak to break:

The Baltimore Sun’s McKenna Oxenden tweeted, “The only time The Baltimore Sun hasn’t been printed in house was for 2 months after the great fire in 1904. That streak ends after tonight. The paper will now be printed in Wilmington, DE.” Video of the printing: https://bit.ly/3HbUO5w

ON TAP:

The House is out. The Senate is in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

2 p.m. EST: President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Qatar’s emir, Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani. What to expect: https://wapo.st/33XMOXG

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EST: A cloture vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3IVdg2X

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris hosted the National Governors Association at the White House for a meeting. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ufHny0

1 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3KXIw2P

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Hot Chocolate Day!

And to brighten your Monday afternoon, here’s a baby flamingo trying to stand on one foot: https://bit.ly/3oes3O5