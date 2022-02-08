The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Negotiations crawl as government funding deadline nears

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

IN CONGRESS

It’s your move, team captains:

With government funding expiring on Feb. 18, negotiators are still working on a deal to keep the federal government open.

What needs to happen: The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports that “lawmakers in both parties say it’s time for Congress’s top four leaders to meet face to face to negotiate a yearlong spending deal … ” https://bit.ly/34tMaRH

^ The big four: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Why that’s easier said than done: Generally speaking, the four don’t have the ~best~ working relationships.

^ OK, give me the tea: “[McConnell and Schumer] rarely meet in person, and their relationship took another beating last month when Schumer made an all-out push to change the Senate’s filibuster rule. [Pelosi’s] relationship with fellow Californian [McCarthy] is even worse. And even McConnell’s relationship with McCarthy is not what colleagues would call chummy.”

But negotiators say that’s part of the reason there still isn’t a funding deal: Negotiators on the Appropriations committees have “had to shuttle between the negotiating room and their party leaders to get signoff on major concessions, say senators familiar with the talks.”

What still needs to happen: https://bit.ly/34tMaRH

NEWS THIS MORNING

IN THE GOP

Please, look over here. At me! Eye on the prize, team.:

Via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod, “Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated by former President Trump’s renewed focus on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill, worried that it could throw a wrench into their midterm plans as they seek to retake Congress.” https://bit.ly/3JdGcTW

Just a few weeks ago: “Trump was talking up his administration’s success with the coronavirus vaccines … Trump earned rare plaudits from GOP critics, the media and even some Democrats about a month ago when he focused on touting the coronavirus vaccines.”

But now: Trump is back to talking about the 2020 presidential election and how former Vice President Mike Pence could have “overturned” the results. His base may like hearing this, but it’s making Republicans *uncomfy*.

More on how Trump’s shift in strategy could affect the midterms: https://bit.ly/3JdGcTW

It’s a cold civil war, if you will:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “Former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have avoided an all-out war even as they break forcefully over whether Pence had the power to overturn last year’s election.” https://bit.ly/3ryKgYI

Pence had some sharp words for Trump last week: “Pence’s speech on Friday rebuking Trump for un-American comments about overturning President Biden‘s win represented his sharpest criticism to date of his former boss.”

Pence’s allies “were bracing for a verbal assault from Trump, who typically goes scorched-earth against any allies who criticize him.”

But Trump didn’t slam Pence nearly as hard as most expected: “The former president did not insult Pence and reserved his toughest comments for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other ‘RINOs’ who went unnamed.”

Why: Well, neither would likely benefit from attacking each other, particularly if both are interested in running for president in 2024.

More on the back and forth: https://bit.ly/3ryKgYI

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

OK, I’m going to tell you something, but you shouldn’t panic:

Via The New York Times’s Ron DePasquale, “A subvariant that scientists believe is even more contagious than the most common form of Omicron is spreading rapidly in parts of Asia and Europe and is now dominant in Denmark, where nearly all Covid restrictions were lifted last week.” https://nyti.ms/3GC8FB9

Why we shouldn’t worry too much yet — it likely won’t change the big picture: “For now, scientists are not expecting the subvariant, known as BA.2, to do significantly more damage than the version of Omicron that remains dominant in the rest of the world, BA.1.”

What we know about the Omicron subvariant: https://nyti.ms/3GC8FB9

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 76,855,298

U.S. death toll: 905,568

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 544 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 270,055 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3gNwNq5

2:45 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris receive their weekly economic briefing.

4:45 – 7:15 p.m. EST: Last votes in the House.

6 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris delivers remarks to a Democratic National Committee virtual fundraiser.

WHAT TO WATCH:

9:30 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivered remarks on tax credits. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3Gz91Zi

1:45 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding manufacturing in the U.S. to create more jobs and lower energy costs for Americans. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3HRgnsF

2 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3GAJKh9

