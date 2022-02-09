The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Blue states continue to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

Drop it, drop it, low:

Via The New York Times’s Lisa Lerer, Luis Ferré-Sadurní and Astead W. Herndon, “Gov. Kathy Hochul will drop New York’s stringent indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, ending a requirement that businesses ask customers for proof of full vaccination or require mask wearing at all times, and marking a turning point in the state’s coronavirus response, according to three people briefed on her decision.” https://nyti.ms/3BnwiMV

Massachusetts is jumping in on the fun:

Via WCVB News Boston, Massachusetts is lifting its mask mandate for schools at the end of the month. https://bit.ly/3rEQjeE

The official end date: Feb. 28

What we know about the policy change: https://bit.ly/3rEQjeE

Tell me more, Tony!:

President Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times yesterday that the U.S. is exiting “full-blown” pandemic phase of COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3rBNJG0

In Fauci’s words: “As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19. Which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated. There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 77,058,413

U.S. death toll: 909,070

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 544 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 265,547 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE GOP

Three words that worked as a fire starter:

“legitimate political discourse”

Via The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey and Felicia Sonmez, when the Republican National Committee (RNC) censured two Republicans for serving on the committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, its members justified the insurrection as “legitimate political discourse.” https://wapo.st/3GKwIhq

“Those three words have since sparked a massive backlash among GOP senators who fear the resolution could jeopardize the party’s fortunes in the midterm elections. The move has also led to days of attempted political cleanup by the Republican National Committee over the language and the accompanying censures.”

Clean-up crew on aisle 6: “While RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and party officials say they did not intend to defend violent insurrectionists in the resolution — which passed the committee of grass-roots members overwhelmingly — the words have been widely criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/3GKwIhq

TIDBIT — UNCLE MITT TEXTED HIS NIECE:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and his niece, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel have texted a few times since the censure. https://bit.ly/34rySFi

^ Yes, they’re related, if you didn’t know that.

OK, so what’s the tea?: Romney wouldn’t give details of the conversation, but said:

“We’ve exchanged some texts. … I expressed my point of view … I think she’s a wonderful person and doing her very best.”

More from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/34rySFi

Mitch is sharing his boundaries:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) broke with the Republican National Committee (RNC) with regards to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. https://bit.ly/3rF0zn7

In McConnell’s words: “It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election. … That’s what it was.”

WHAT SPARKED THIS COMMENT:

The RNC censured Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for serving on the House select committee to investigate the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The RNC has received a lot of criticism for the move. https://bit.ly/3rF0zn7

DOES MCCONNELL’S SENTIMENT CARRY OVER INTO THE HOUSE?:

Nope, McConnell’s House counterpart, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed with the RNC’s censure. https://cnn.it/3GBsyIj

‘HOW REPUBLICANS CAME TO REVEL HATING JOE BIDEN’:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Hanna Trudo: https://bit.ly/3oCjOvp

IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

‘OH BABY, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?’ … We’re losing our minds ~just a little~:

If you want a little distraction from work–> https://bit.ly/33ebquQ

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Democratic moderates are urging their leadership to tack to the center by moving bills to the floor that can pass with strong Republican support, but it’s creating tension with liberals who don’t want to abandon the core components of Build Back Better, voting rights legislation and other progressive priorities.” https://bit.ly/3HDaMGc

Has the message been received?: “Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) appears to have heard the message from moderates in his caucus loud and clear.”

So, now what?: “This week, Schumer is stressing plans to vote on legislation that has bipartisan support, such as ending the use of forced arbitration clauses to avoid sexual harassment and assault lawsuits, a bill to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure and a measure to improve U.S. competitiveness with China.”

What happens now that Democrats seem more open to bipartisan legislation: https://bit.ly/3HDaMGc

LATEST WITH THE SUPREME COURT NOMINATION

Republicans are salty with Biden’s qualifiers:

Republicans are criticizing President Biden for vowing to select the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, arguing it promotes racial quotas. https://bit.ly/3B8HQTS

A few examples of Republicans slamming Biden’s promise: “Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) characterized Biden’s promise as a case of ‘affirmative racial discrimination,’ suggesting the eventual nominee would be cast under a shadow as ‘the beneficiary of this sort of quota.’ Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) accused the administration of being ‘race-obsessed.’”

Democrats are already firing back at Republicans on and off Capitol Hill: Democrats are accusing Republicans of using ‘political race-baiting’ to activate their base.

How this is playing out, via The Hill’s Mike Lillis: https://bit.ly/3B8HQTS

WHAT BIDEN SAID DURING THE RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT OF JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER:

“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It’s long overdue, in my view.” More from Biden’s comments that day: https://cbsn.ws/3GCoRT0

