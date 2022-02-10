The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s flushed papers raise questions

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

Well, this is new information:

In The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book, she reports that wads of discarded paper occasionally clogged the toilet in then-President Trump’s residence. Residence staff believes Trump flushed papers of some kind.

Why this matters — from Axios’s Mike Allen: “While in office, the former president blithely flouted the Presidential Records Act, which required him to preserve written communications concerning his official duties. Trump routinely tore up documents and after leaving office brought substantial written materials back to Mar-a-Lago.”

Another tidbit — Trump has kept in touch with North Korea: “Haberman reports Trump has told people that since leaving office, he has remained in contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — whose ‘love letters,’ as Trump once called them, were among documents the National Archives retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.”

When it will be published: Oct. 4, 2022

Why this should be a very interesting read: The New York Times’s Peter Baker tweeted, “No one has covered [Trump] better for longer and this is sure to be full of the kind of jaw-dropping reporting that she has delivered so consistently. Can’t wait.”

WATCH MAGGIE HABERMAN DISCUSS HER REPORTING ON THE FLUSHED PAPER:

OH MAN, I FORGOT ABOUT THIS:

The quote from Trump from Dec. 2019: “People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.” The article from 2019: https://cnn.it/3uGuUDI

It’s Thursday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Woooof:

Consumer prices rose 7.5 percent from January 2021 to January 2022, according to new data from the Labor Department.

For context: That is the fastest rate since February 1982

REACTION FROM SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.VA.):

“It’s beyond time for the Federal Reserve to tackle this issue head on, and Congress and the Administration must proceed with caution before adding more fuel to an economy already on fire.”

^ That sure sounds like Manchin is referring to the $2 trillion social and climate spending package. https://bit.ly/3uGaiv7

Coming soon to a galaxy near you:

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

The truck driver protests could be coming to the US:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano, “President Biden is facing the possibility of truck driver protests mirroring those in Canada over vaccine mandates that would come as the administration works to combat supply chain disruptions, vaccinate more Americans and strengthen the U.S. economy.” https://bit.ly/3suYedA

‘MULTIPLE BLOCKADES AT U.S.-CANADA BORDER DISRUPT AUTO INDUSTRY’:

TIDBIT — JOE BIDEN GOT A LITTLE COOLER TODAY:

IN CONGRESS

Lawmaker by day, stock trader by night:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Proposals to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks are gaining major momentum in the House, but some Republicans in the Senate are raising early red flags, arguing that some of the leading proposals go too far or would be too difficult to implement.” https://bit.ly/3uESLDC

More possible effects: “Senate Republicans are also voicing concerns that restricting stock ownership will put the most burden on colleagues with less money and could dissuade otherwise well-qualified candidates from running for office.”

More on the debate: https://bit.ly/3uESLDC

‘GOP BILL HIGHLIGHTS REPUBLICAN RIFT ON IMMIGRATION’:

Via The Hill’s Rafael Bernal and Mike Lillis: https://bit.ly/3Loo5fI

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

‘Why Liberal Suburbs Face a New Round of School Mask Battles’:

Via The New York Times’s Dana Goldstein, “The battle over mask mandates may be moving to liberal-leaning communities that had been largely in agreement on the need for masking — and bound by statewide mask requirements.” The debate: https://nyti.ms/3LrHs7S

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 77,268,991

U.S. death toll: 912,260

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 545 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 267,906 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

