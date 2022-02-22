The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Putin’s Ukraine invasion loophole

Presented by Facebook

TALK OF THE MORNING

The situation in Ukraine has escalated quite a bit:

Russian troops have started moving into eastern Ukraine.

What first escalated the situation?: Russian President Vladimir Putin decided on Monday to formally recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

What to know about the two separatist regions, Donetsk and Luhansk: They sit on the border between Russia and Ukraine. There have been disputes for years over whether these regions are independent or part of Ukraine. The Hill’s Laura Kelly has a helpful primer on the tensions in those regions: https://bit.ly/3IegvSW

^ If you’re a visual learner and seeing this on a map would help: The New York Times has a helpful graphic: https://nyti.ms/3JOGgJR

Putin saw this as a bit of a loophole: Putin sent troops to those two rebel-held regions, which he just decided to recognize as independent. To most of the world, which doesn’t recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, Putin just moved his troops into eastern Ukraine.

What is now unclear: Whether Putin is planning to move deeper into Ukraine or whether he is stopping in those two regions.

Remember how I said Putin would stage bogus news to justify his invasion?: Well, here you go: “Russian state television has broadcast extensive reports claiming, without evidence, that Ukraine is preparing an offensive against the separatist territories. More from The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3h4ZheN

NEW — ANOTHER SIGN POINTING TO UKRAINIAN INVASION:

Via The Associated Press’s Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau and Aamer Madhani, “Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country’s parliament on Tuesday for permission to use military force outside the country — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.” What we know and why this is important: https://bit.ly/35hBqGa

HAPPENING SOON — PRESIDENT BIDEN GIVES AN UPDATE:

Biden is set to deliver an update on the situation in Ukraine at 1 p.m. EST. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3h7zEds

And then press secretary Jen Psaki will brief reporters at 4 p.m. EST. Watch: https://bit.ly/33H8ruZ

OMG! Today is 2/22/22 — and it's on a "TWOsday."

This puts the West in a weird spot — did Putin invade Ukraine or not?:

It all comes down to whether those territories are considered Ukraine or not.

How the U.S. has responded so far: Via The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker, “The Biden administration sought to hit back at Russia’s aggressive action while stopping short of declaring that it had officially invaded Ukraine, which would have triggered the array of hard-hitting sanctions President Biden has been warning about for months.” https://wapo.st/3BUEnJf

GERMANY STEPS IN WITH THE FIRST MAJOR RESPONSE TO RUSSIA:

Germany halted authorization of the major gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2, which was completed in September and has been waiting for certification, in response to Russia recognizing the breakaway regions in Ukraine. More from Reuters: https://reut.rs/3s9DBEM

Here’s an indicator of how the Biden administration is viewing Putin’s move:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, “A top Biden national security adviser said Tuesday that Russia’s decision to send troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine represented ‘an invasion’ of the country and indicated ‘significant sanctions’ against Moscow would be forthcoming.” https://bit.ly/3JJbZMG

^ And the European Union seems to agree: The EU’s foreign policy chief said, according to The Washington Post: “Russian troops have entered in Donbas. We consider Donbas part of Ukraine.” https://wapo.st/3H4HOOg

SANCTIONS MAY NOT BE THE END OF THE GAME — HOW THE U.S. COULD BE AFFECTED BY THIS CONFLICT:

“Gas prices will rise further from their current high levels. Inflation, which is at a 40-year high, will be further inflamed. There could even be cyberattacks or meddling with the undersea cables that are vital to the world’s digital infrastructure, depending on just how far Putin is willing to go in escalating the situation.” More from The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3sXiCUL

TIDBIT — I BELIEVE THIS IS THE FIRST MOVE OF A MEME WAR:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv tweeted a meme showing the history of Kyiv, Ukraine versus Moscow, Russia. The meme: https://bit.ly/33FPFUM

NEWS THIS MORNING

The three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery have been convicted:

“The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood in February 2020, were convicted on federal hate crime charges on Tuesday by a predominantly white jury.”

More on the case: https://bit.ly/36xoqwR

IN THE SUPREME COURT

Document fight over:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away an appeal by former President Trump in his dispute with congressional investigators who have sought access to Trump-era records as part of a House panel’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.” https://bit.ly/3h8ek7y

What this means: “Tuesday’s development formally ends Trump’s legal effort to stymie lawmakers’ efforts to obtain a batch of schedules, call logs, emails and other requested documents that the committee says could illuminate key circumstances surrounding the deadly Capitol riot.”

More on what this means: https://bit.ly/3h8ek7y

And they’ll hear a same-sex couple case:

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer’s refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings.” https://bit.ly/3t3i28h

Some context to the case: “Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Yikes, I’m glad he is OK:

Via CNN’s Oliver Darcy, “Neil Cavuto, an immunocompromised Fox anchor who has dissented from the loudest voices at the right-wing network and spoken out in favor of Covid-19 vaccines, revealed on Monday that he had been hospitalized for weeks with a serious case of coronavirus and nearly died.” https://cnn.it/3BIrfH1

This is not the first time Cavuto had COVID-19: “Cavuto, who is vaccinated, had previously contracted the virus in October. But the anchor, a cancer survivor who has been public about his decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, had a more mild case back then.”

The full story: https://cnn.it/3BIrfH1

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 78,532,101

U.S. death toll: 935,992

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 550 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 211,710 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

