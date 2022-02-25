The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden announces Supreme Court pick amid unfolding Ukrainian crisis

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

THE LATEST IN UKRAINE

The situation is just as tense as yesterday:

Via The Associated Press’s Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova, “Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.” https://bit.ly/3ske6AP

The worrisome possibility: “[T]here [are] growing signs that Vladimir Putin’s Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.”

Where do things stand? How much has Russia seized?: “In the fog of war, it was unclear how much of Ukraine remains under Ukrainian control and how much or little Russian forces have seized. The Kremlin accepted Kyiv’s offer to hold talks, it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of Ukraine’s embattled president instead of a gesture toward a diplomatic solution.”

More on the current situation: https://bit.ly/3ske6AP

Live blog of updates on the unfolding situation: https://bit.ly/3JPquP0

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Here’s a live feed of what it looks like in Kyiv, Ukraine, right now: From The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3HkwQUU

People are sheltering in a subway station: Photo from ITV News’s Dan Rivers: https://bit.ly/3M18ovr

Wow, look at all of these war protesters in St. Petersburg, Russia: https://bit.ly/3t6IVYM

Here’s an overhead shot of the St. Petersburg protesters: https://bit.ly/3HfyLdj

And protesters marching through Moscow: Via The Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Luxmoore. This video has more than 13.2 million views: https://bit.ly/3BQrGik

The Russian embassy in Ireland was defaced: Via Sky News’s Stephen Murphy, here’s a photo of red paint thrown on the embassy gate in Dublin, Ireland: https://bit.ly/3576rwI

The French ambassador’s Washington, D.C., residence lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag last night: Photo from CNN’s Jake Tapper: https://bit.ly/3IfUi77

Signs and protests outside the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C.: Photos from Washingtonian’s Lauren McCaffrey: https://bit.ly/3BTWaQM

Pope Francis visited the Russian embassy in Rome this morning — why that’s big: Via The Associated Press, “Popes usually receive ambassadors and heads of state in the Vatican. For Francis to travel a short distance to the Russian embassy outside the Vatican walls was a sign of his strength of feeling about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.” https://fxn.ws/3td1fQd

‘WHY AMERICANS SHOULD CARE ABOUT THE UKRAINE-RUSSIA CONFLICT’:

This explanation from ABC News’s Meredith Deliso is helpful: https://abcn.ws/3pglyL4

‘BIDEN LOCKS INTO BATTLE WITH ENIGMATIC PUTIN’:

Read Niall Stanage’s column in The Hill: https://bit.ly/3JSFEDd

HERE’S THE LIST OF SANCTIONS EACH COUNTRY HAS IMPOSED ON RUSSIA:

From CNN: https://cnn.it/3M1o69T

It's finally Friday — we made it. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.



THE OTHER BIG NEWS THIS MORNING

Ketanji Brown Jackson, you’re up!:

President Biden will nominate federal appeals judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the court.

What to know about Jackson: Via CNN’s Jake Tapper and Ariane de Vogue, “Jackson clerked for [retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer] and served as a federal public defender in Washington – an experience that her backers say is fitting, given Biden’s commitment to putting more public defenders on the federal bench.” https://cnn.it/3JSV5uZ

Biden will introduce Judge Jackson at 2 p.m. EST: Here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3M0Ekjo

TIMING AND REACTIONS:

If you’re wondering whether to refer to her as ‘Jackson’ or ‘Brown Jackson’: NBC News’s Frank Thorp V tweeted, “FYI, as we head into the Senate confirmation process, during her last confirmation hearing [Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)] asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is she goes by ‘Judge Brown Jackson’ or ‘Judge Jackson’. Her response: Judge Jackson” https://bit.ly/33TEGHA

What a wild week to make the announcement: The White House had said Biden would announce his nomination by the end of February, so it was inevitably announced amid the Ukrainian crisis.

Was this announcement timing a surprise?: Not really. The Washington Post reported last night that Biden had made his choice. https://wapo.st/3IkFWm4

Stepping back, it’s pretty wild a Supreme Court nomination is not the top story of the day: Politico’s Christopher Cadelago pointed out, “In normal times, Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would dominate the news cycle and take over the Sunday shows. For now, it’s completely swamped by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” https://bit.ly/3hhf0aN

Progressives’ favorite pick: The Hill’s Niall Stanage pointed out: “Happy day for progressives, for whom Ketanji Brown Jackson was the preferred choice.” https://bit.ly/3JTy2QP

Three Republicans voted to confirm her last year: “Three Republicans voted last year to confirm Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit: Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.).” What this means for the confirmation process, via The Hill’s Brett Samuels: https://bit.ly/3pfw05y

Judge Brown isn’t a huge surprise: The Atlantic’s Elaine Godfrey wrote on Jan. 26, “Biden’s Likeliest Supreme Court Pick: If nominated, Ketanji Brown Jackson wouldn’t necessarily change the Court’s balance. But she would make history.” https://bit.ly/3vjfeXk

TIDBIT — WOW, HOW THINGS COME FULL CIRCLE:

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue found a photo and article of Ketanji Brown Jackson as a high school senior. “I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment,” it reads. Photo: https://bit.ly/3pfSgwl

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Hey, this is an area we can breathe a sigh of relief!:

Via The Associated Press’s Zeke Miller, “The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.”

What to expect in the announcement: https://bit.ly/35vheAV

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 78,804,479

U.S. death toll: 945,032

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 552 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 181,222 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

GET IN THE KNOW:

NOTABLE TWEETS:

It’s been a tense week for everyone. I’ll keep this section light today.

Pumpkin is a mover and a shaker:

The New Republic’s Grace Segers tweeted about her cat: “Pumpkin really loves C-SPAN. Every time I turn it on [he] will sit right in front of the TV to watch. He doesn’t do this for any other show or channel on the TV.” Photo — he really is enthralled: https://bit.ly/3M04cvY

Segers then added: “I would love to claim credit for Pumpkin being the genius cat of a political reporter, but our working theory is that the movement on C-SPAN looks more ‘real’ to him than other shows/channels, giving him the impression that he could bat at it successfully.” https://bit.ly/3heDHEX

^ I’m personally going to stick with the theory that he is a genius cat of a political reporter.

Yeah, OK!:

CBS News’s Kathryn Watson tweeted a screenshot of an overheard.washingtondc Instagram post of a conversation in Aruba. A couple said they are from Richmond, Va., which they claimed is “like 45 mins away” from Washington, D.C.

Watson added: “Lol 45 minutes. Says someone who has never driven I-95 in their life.” https://bit.ly/36vUAbU

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

8 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris held a virtual meeting with the leaders of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and the European Union to discuss the response to Russia’s invasion.

9 a.m. EST: President Biden met with fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General (NATO) leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

11:45 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

12:30 p.m. EST: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “America’s Report Card” ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address. Featured speakers: Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C), Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond. Details and RSVPs: https://bit.ly/33PEyZs

WHAT TO WATCH:

Today: The second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/36vzqL0

11:30 a.m. EST: The White House is hosting an event, “Power, Media and Representation: The Importance of Diversity in Media.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vet7pt

2 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3M0Ekjo

3:30 p.m. EST: A press briefing by Defense Department spokesman John Kirby. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3smGMJv

3 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3JYEpT9

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Clam Chowder Day. Saturday is National Pistachio Day and Sunday is National Strawberry Day.

And because it’s been a tough week and I want to leave you with a laugh, here’s a demonstration of how to care for an owl who is recovering from anesthesia: https://bit.ly/3pjGjWn

^ Make sure your sound is on for the narration. 😉