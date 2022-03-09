The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Lawmakers agree to funding deal

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

IN CONGRESS

Congressional negotiators have reached bipartisan deal to fund the government through late September. https://bit.ly/3Kt0JUV

What Democrats are happy about: “The legislation includes what Democrats have lauded as the biggest increase to nondefense discretionary spending in four years.”

What Republicans are happy about: “The GOP has … touted a $42 billion increase for defense spending in the package, saying the deal achieves dollar-for-dollar parity for defense and nondefense increases.”

What about Ukraine?: The bill includes $14 billion in aid to Ukraine.

What else is in the bill: https://bit.ly/3Kt0JUV

TIDBIT — SPEED READERS, GO!:

Punchbowl News’ John Bresnahan tweeted, “The $1.5 trillion omnibus is 2741 pages long. The House will vote on it later today (meaning there’s zero chance members will have a chance to read it.)” https://bit.ly/3CvoxVn

HERE’S THE FULL TEXT OF THE BILL:

https://bit.ly/37gXaTH

HAPPENING TODAY AND FRIDAY — HEARING FROM THE BOSS:

President Biden is speaking at Senate Democrats’ caucus retreat today at 6:15 p.m. EST. Biden will also address the House Democratic retreat in Philadelphia on Friday. https://bit.ly/3hV6puW

THE LATEST IN UKRAINE

How much progress has Russia made? And how successful has Ukraine been in fending them off?:

CNN’s Jim Sciutto has a helpful explainer on where the situation stands. https://bit.ly/3pOLBt6

The gist: “Nearly two weeks into the invasion, the war in Ukraine has become a slow grinding conflict. Not the blitzkrieg advance the Russian military had planned and hoped for.”

Watch the 2-minute, 42-second clip: https://bit.ly/3pOLBt6

UKRAINE’S GOAL, ACCORDING TO A SENIOR OFFICIAL — KEEP CONTROL OF ITS MAJOR CITIES FOR ANOTHER 7-10 DAYS:

Via Reuters, here’s the reasoning: https://reut.rs/375CL3I

“Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said Russia was desperate for at least some kind of victory, citing the cities of Mariupol or the capital Kyiv as the most likely targets. ‘They need at least some victory before they are forced into the final negotiations,’ Denysenko wrote on Facebook. ‘Therefore our task is to stand for the next 7-10 days.’ ” https://reut.rs/375CL3I

GAS PRICES

‘Loss of Russian Oil Leaves a Void Not Easily Filled, Straining Market’:

Via The New York Times’s Clifford Krauss, “Oil prices were already rising fast as the world economy emerged from Covid-19 shutdowns and producers stretched to meet growing demand. International oil companies had cut back investment over the last two years … With the announcement of the American embargo on Tuesday, prices will probably climb higher, energy analysts say.” https://nyti.ms/3HVZDiU

What percentage of global energy supply comes from Russia?: Roughly 1 out of every 10 barrels of oil.

What countries could fill that gap in supply? It gets tricky: “Only Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have spare capacity, together a little more than 2.5 million barrels a day. Venezuela and Iran could contribute about 1.5 million barrels a day to the market, but that would require lifting American sanctions against those countries.”

Does the U.S. have extra oil?: “[T]he United States could increase output by more than a million barrels a day — but doing so would take a year to achieve, and require oil companies to harness more manpower and equipment.”

More on what this means: https://nyti.ms/3HVZDiU

HELPFUL READ — ‘WHAT DOES A US BAN ON RUSSIAN OIL ACCOMPLISH?’:

Via The Associated Press’s Cathy Bussewitz and Matthew Daly: https://abcn.ws/3vRdMvq

‘DEMOCRATS LOOK FOR COVER ON RISING GAS PRICES’:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports.” https://bit.ly/3IRFRq9

WHAT TO EXPECT WITH GAS PRICES:

Via CNN Business’s Chris Isidore: https://cnn.it/35JNbG2

LATEST WITH COVID-19

‘CDC says avoid travel to New Zealand, Hong Kong and Thailand as covid cases surge’:

Via The Washington Post’s Hannah Sampson: https://wapo.st/35JNMYi

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 79,370,034

U.S. death toll: 961,993

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 556 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 134,885 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

