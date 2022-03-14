The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Lawmakers worry about Putin’s erratic behavior

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

THE LATEST IN UKRAINE

Chris Murphy's quote is, well, not the best thing I've heard today:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democrats and Republicans in Congress are deeply worried about the spiraling Russian war with Ukraine, fearing it could eventually draw the U.S. into a direct conflict with Russian troops.” https://bit.ly/3i3PnKT

From Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee: “This is the most dangerous moment since the Cuban missile crisis … We have never been this close to direct conflict with Russia.”

Lawmakers in both parties support the line President Biden has drawn: Biden has said he won’t put American troops on the ground in Ukraine and won’t enforce a no-fly zone in the country.

Why Russian President Vladimir Putin is making everyone pretty nervous: “Democratic and Republican senators believe Putin has become increasingly erratic and unpredictable and worry that he is now surrounded by advisers who aren’t willing to oppose reckless decisions.”

More on where U.S. lawmakers stand on the situation:

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met in Rome, Italy, with China’s top diplomat earlier today to urge China not to support Russia in its war with Ukraine. https://reut.rs/3tNXYa0

The help Russia reportedly wants from China: Military equipment. China and Russia both deny this, though.

FIVE KEY DEVELOPMENTS OVER THE WEEKEND IN RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE:

Via The Hill's Monique Beals:

Happening on Wednesday — Zelensky will speak with Congress:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday. https://bit.ly/3w5p1QT

By the way: “The speech is only open to members of Congress. To attend, lawmakers who aren’t fully vaccinated will need to wear a mask.”

^ ZELENSKY CANCELED A SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT TODAY:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky canceled a speaking engagement to the Council of Europe today because of “urgent, unforeseen circumstances.” https://bit.ly/3tTTgrw

Here’s a video of Ukrainian refugee children arriving at a school in Italy. The welcome from the school is pretty remarkable. Watch: https://bit.ly/3t7zKIF

More on the kids and the school from The Daily Mail:

This is a high-stakes pop quiz:

Via The Hill’s Ines Kagubare, “Recent U.S. and European investments in cyber defense in Ukraine are being put to the test following Russia’s invasion of the country.” https://bit.ly/3pYztGf

When this started: “The West began actively investing in Ukraine’s cyber defenses following the 2015 power grid hack and the 2017 Petya malware attack. The electrical grid attack left more than 200,000 people without power for several hours while the Petya malware disrupted key Ukrainian institutions, including banks, government ministries and companies.”

And now: “A newly formed EU cyber rapid response team consisting of 12 experts and a ‘hunt forward’ team with U.S. Cyber Command were dispatched to Ukraine to look for active cyber threats inside the networks and strengthen the country’s cyber defenses.”

The full story:

IN CONGRESS

What’s happening on Capitol Hill?:

Ukraine: Congress is preparing to quickly remove Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement that the House would take up legislation doing so this week.” https://bit.ly/3t82IIu

Face masks: “Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is expected to force a vote this week to try to end mask requirements on public transportation.” Though even if Paul is successful, it will be more difficult in the Democratic-controlled House.

Anti-discrimination bill: “House Democrats will try again to pass legislation to prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin.”

And nominations: “The Senate is moving forward with Shalanda Young’s nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.”

Context and details for each from The Hill's Jordain Carney:

LATEST WITH COVID-19

China’s COVID-19 cases are rising again:

Via CNN, “China reported thousands of new local Covid-19 cases Sunday as the Omicron variant drove the worst outbreak in the country since Wuhan in early 2020, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).” https://cnn.it/3i7VlKY

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 79,517,492

U.S. death toll: 967,552

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 557 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 102,474 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

^ OH YEAH, IF YOU MISSED THIS:

Tom Brady announced yesterday that he changed his mind about retirement and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. https://es.pn/35P1qcN

Brady tweeted yesterday: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG” Brady’s full tweet, including photos: https://bit.ly/35WBM5R

