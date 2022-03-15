The Hill’s 12:30 Report – DC readies for Zelensky’s plea to Congress

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

HAPPENING WEDNESDAY

Why tomorrow’s address may be particularly tense for one viewer:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “A moment of enormous political drama is assured on Wednesday, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a virtual address to Congress.” https://bit.ly/3w9oDkn

The elephant in the room: “Zelensky’s speech could come with complications for President Biden, given that the Ukrainian president is virtually certain to renew his plea for a no-fly zone over his country and for more weaponry, including warplanes.”

^ Republicans and Democrats generally agree that is not the move: “Biden, and most American lawmakers in both parties, are opposed to a no-fly zone, at least for the moment. They note the only way it can be enforced is if U.S. or other Western forces are willing to shoot down Russian planes — something that would likely ignite a full-blown war between Russia and the United States.”

How tomorrow’s address puts more pressure on Biden: https://bit.ly/3w9oDkn

BY THE WAY — WE CAN ALL WATCH ZELENSKY’S ADDRESS:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Restuccia and Siobhan Hughes, “The remarks, which will be held via a remote connection in an auditorium inside the Capitol complex, will be distributed to television networks, giving him a platform to address the American public.” https://on.wsj.com/3tdy7cM

‘BIDEN FINDS HANDS TIED ON UKRAINE’:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Alex Gangitano: https://bit.ly/3Jis5Nm

It’s Tuesday and today is Equal Pay Day. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

THE LATEST WITH UKRAINE

A bit of creativity can go a loooong way:

Via The Hill’s Ellen Mitchell, “Nearly all Russian advances in Ukraine remain stalled due in part to ‘creative’ strikes from the Ukrainians limiting the ability of Kremlin forces to resupply, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday.” https://bit.ly/3tbZMKS

From the senior official: “As we’ve said all along, they’ve been quite creative here. They’re not simply going after combat capability — tanks and armored vehicles and shooting down aircraft. Although they’re doing all that, they are also deliberately trying to impede and prevent the Russians’ ability to sustain themselves.”

Why Russia hasn’t been successful: “Russian forces have made far less progress in Ukraine than was initially expected thanks to a fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces, poor logistical planning and difficulties with sustainment.”

How this has been playing out: https://bit.ly/3tbZMKS

‘HOW KYIV’S OUTGUNNED DEFENDERS HAVE KEPT RUSSIAN FORCES FROM CAPTURING THE CAPITAL’:

Via The Washington Post’s Sudarsan Raghavan: https://wapo.st/3MS3fGt

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS ACROSS UKRAINE:

What a shame: “Kharkiv today. The house was a monument of architectural heritage. There was a famous pub ‘Old Hem’ dedicated to Ernest Hemingway where pro-active locals gathered every Friday.” (From Zarborona Media’s Katerina Sergatskova) Photo of the destruction: https://bit.ly/3KPeGNp

One of the many displaced Ukrainians: “ ‘We survived the Second World War, we will survive this.’ 83 year old Yaroslava Filonenko who was made homeless after her apartment was shelled this morning.” (Via ABC News’s Ian Pannell) Photo: https://bit.ly/3MPcozB

Looking for new ways to poke and prod to get Putin to back off:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Lawmakers in both parties are looking for new pressure points to use against Russian President Vladimir Putin amid frustration over the heavy toll from the war in Ukraine.” https://bit.ly/3w8ntFP

The current strategy: “U.S. and international sanctions have leveled the Russian economy but haven’t stopped the bombardment of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities — nor the slaughter of innocent civilians.”

The next phase: “Congress is expected to move ahead this week with legislation to revoke Russia’s ‘most favored nation’ trade status, something the Biden administration cannot do by itself.”

Keep in mind: “Those moves will raise the economic pressure on Moscow, though they seem unlikely to dramatically change the situation in Ukraine.”

More on the strategies to pressure Putin: https://bit.ly/3w8ntFP

LATEST WITH COVID-19

Developing the at-home COVID-19 tests was a pretty remarkable success:

The New York Times’s Emily Anthes explains the inside story of developing COVID-19 tests — that could be taken at home by the average user — in such a short period of time. https://nyti.ms/3w9b7O2

What has been happening behind the scenes: “Over the last two years, a group of researchers at Emory and other Atlanta institutions has played a key, but largely hidden, role in getting Covid tests into the hands of Americans, working with the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration.”

Why this is so valuable going forward: “The team’s work also provides a model that could help us be better prepared for future pandemics and usher in a new era of at-home diagnosis for all kinds of diseases.”

Read the full story — ‘Inside the High-Stakes Race to Test the Covid Tests’: https://nyti.ms/3w9b7O2

TIDBIT:

Doctor and scientist Eric Topol tweeted, “Wastewater surveillance of Covid is relatively sparse in the US, but 62 (15%) sites have a >1000% increase in viral RNA detected in the past 15-day period” Chart and link to CDC data: https://bit.ly/3IiEuQ1

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 79,564,757

U.S. death toll: 965,203

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 557 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 107,085 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

*Narrator pausing for dramatic effect*: The email did not find me well:

Drag queen Trixie Mattel tweeted, “JUST CC’ING FOR VISIBILITY AND CIRCLING BACK AND TOUCHING BASE AND ECHOING WHAT WAS SAID EARLIER AND JUST TO PIGGYBACK.” https://bit.ly/3IcY1kY

Well, I can’t unsee that now.:

News Center Maine’s Mike Slifer pointed out: “I feel like Maine’s marijuana ad campaign that says ‘Driving High = OUI’ doesn’t translate well when you’re reading it in a state where some people speak French at home” https://bit.ly/3tXdxwg

I believe this crosswalk sign could use a personal day:

@JosephPolitano tweeted, “Instead of telling you when it’s safe to cross the street, the walk signs in Crystal City, VA are just repeating ‘CHANGE PASSWORD’. Something’s gone terribly wrong here.” Watch: https://bit.ly/3q3nZBe

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

4 p.m. EDT: Up to three roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3qtzbHN

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3tXReqq

1 p.m. EDT: Wednesday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “A Connected & Sustainable Society.” Featured speakers: Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.), Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.). Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3MNgxE4

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:15 a.m. EDT: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an address to Canadian Parliament. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3w4IXnf

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3q7Im01

2 p.m. EDT: State Department Spokesperson Ned Price holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3KHdV8Y

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden signs the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022” into law. Vice President Harris and acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young attend. Livestream: https://bit.ly/37xUdOI

3 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris hosts the White House Equal Pay Day Summit. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja, and Co-Chair of the White House Gender Policy Council Jen Klein will also deliver remarks. Livestream: https://bit.ly/360guEr

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden, Vice President Harris and first lady Jill Biden deliver remarks at an Equal Pay Day event. Administration officials and members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team attend. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3N3JtrN

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Peanut Lovers’ Day.

Watch out, David Attenborough:

Former President Barack Obama is narrating a nature series on Netflix. Watch the preview: https://bit.ly/35UdBFh

When it will premiere: April 13

And because you made it to the end, here’s a dog who clearly wins at hide-and-seek: https://bit.ly/3MWnpPM