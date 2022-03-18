The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden ruffles Russia’s feathers in ‘murderous dictator’ comments 

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

Apparently, Vladimir didn’t like being called ‘a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war’:

Russia fired back at President Biden this morning for his recent comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden said during his St. Patrick’s Day address yesterday: “[Countries are] standing together against a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.” https://bit.ly/36z5E8s

Via The Washington Post’s Adela Suliman, Amy Cheng, Julie Yoon and Mary Ilyushina, here’s the response from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “Given Mr. Biden’s irritability, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness … which ultimately leads to aggressive statements, we probably will not give any sharp assessments so as not to cause more aggression.” https://wapo.st/3CSefio

Happy Friday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

THE LATEST WITH UKRAINE

See that? That comment marks a major shift:

Via The Hill’s Laura Kelly and Alex Gangitano, “President Biden’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as ‘a war criminal’ marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” https://bit.ly/3KTNZXU

The implications of using the ‘war criminal’ label: “To officially affix the ‘war crimes’ label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and investigators are already beginning to look at Russia’s conduct.”

What this could mean — from war crimes expert and Vanderbilt University professor Mike Newton: “The power of the term ‘war criminal’ or ‘war crimes’ is that it serves as a unifying factor around which allies can unite … It says essentially, pick sides. You’re either on the side of the war criminals and therefore you support the murder of civilians, you support war crimes, or you’re not.”

IN CONGRESS

Zelensky may have handed Republicans their talking point:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Morgan Chalfant, “When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to members of Congress on Wednesday and pointedly highlighted President Biden’s role in helping to stop the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, some Democrats worried that he was handing Republicans a new talking point.” https://bit.ly/367cvWF

The narrative — Biden could be doing more: A Democratic strategist told The Hill: “I know we keep saying we’re doing everything we can, but clearly there’s a lot more we could be doing, and I’m not just talking about sending in troops … “You could easily see Republicans making hay out of it.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/367cvWF

LATEST WITH COVID-19

We can exhale, but don’t completely relax:

“White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered a stark reminder on COVID-19 at Thursday’s media briefing. The fact that the virus is no longer as disruptive of daily life as before ‘doesn’t mean it’s gone,’ Psaki said. ‘It’s not gone.’ ” https://bit.ly/3D6YtAB

How so: “The warning was important because the dangers from COVID have once again been edging up — even as pandemic-weary Americans have stepped into something approximating normal life.”

Why we should be weary of the new variant: “Because [BA.2] is 80 percent more infectious, we should be worried,” said Kavita Patel, who served in former President Obama’s administration with a focus on healthcare and is a practicing physician. “There are still a large number of our population who have not had the third shot. And even though children generally just get a mild illness, we still have way too few children vaccinated.”

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3D6YtAB

FAUCI SAYS TO EXPECT A RISE IN CASES:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, warned that an increase in COVID-19 cases is expected in the U.S. in the next few weeks due to the BA.2 variant. https://abcn.ws/3Inud5t

More of Fauci’s predictions on the “Start Here” podcast with ABC News’s Brad Mielke: https://abcn.ws/3Inud5t

Listen to the full episode: https://bit.ly/3tlLjwf

THIS IS AN INTERESTING ANALYSIS:

Archaeologist Sarah Parcak tweeted her observation: “The masks go on and the cases go down and the masks come off and the cases go up and the masks go on and the cases go down and the masks come off and the cases go up and the masks go on and the cases go down and the masks come off and the cases go up and the masks go on and the.” https://bit.ly/3N2cNi1

Maybe it’s just me, but I cringe when I see the word ‘jab’ now:

Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults. https://bit.ly/3CQ6Pw6

Pfizer made a similar request earlier this week: “Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for a second booster dose of their vaccine for adults age 65 and older.”

Reasoning: “The companies said a second booster administered at least four months after an initial booster dose could restore antibody levels to peak post-third dose level, noting that emerging evidence suggests the vaccine’s effectiveness … wanes three to six months after receipt of an initial booster.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 79,684,537

U.S. death toll: 970,072

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 557 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 98,647 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

10:15 – 11:15 a.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3CTMQN9

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

5:10 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Rehoboth Beach, Del.

3 p.m. EDT Monday: The Senate meets next. The Senate’s schedule on Monday: https://bit.ly/3weaJO9

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: The U.N. Security Council held a meeting to discuss Ukraine. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3CWgbq7

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets with researchers and patients to discuss curing cancer. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3igaJVt

2:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3In7VAs

6 p.m. EDT: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) speaks at a New Hampshire GOP dinner. C-SPAN Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tlln3F

