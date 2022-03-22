To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Senators lean into Jackson’s child porn sentencing record

After a day of formalities and introductions, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is facing hours of questioning from senators on the Judiciary Committee.

A few hot-button themes to expect from Republicans: She should expect questions about her sentencing practices for child porn offenders and her work with Guantánamo Bay detainees. More on the hardball tactics Republicans are planning: https://bit.ly/3uliOxQ

^ Why child pornography sentencing is a question: “Of all the criticisms leveled at Jackson, the accusations that she’s been soft on child predators are gaining the most attention.” Yes, but: “[I]t’s a politically risky line of attack against the first Black woman nominated to serve on the nation’s highest court.” https://bit.ly/3IqnEih

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) asked Jackson about Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) claim of lenient child porn sentencing: Jackson responded that she thinks “nothing could be further from the truth.”

^ Jackson explained: “[W]hen I look in the eyes of a defendant who’s weeping because I’m giving him a significant sentence, [I tell them] there is someone who … has developed agoraphobia — she cannot leave her house — because she thinks that everyone she meets will have seen … her pictures on the internet, they’re out there forever at the most vulnerable time of her life and so she’s paralyzed.” More on the exchange, via The Hill’s John Kruzel: https://bit.ly/36CoGL8

And on the claims that Jackson is soft on crime: “I care deeply about public safety. I know what it’s like to have loved ones who go off to protect…and the fear of not knowing whether or not they’re going to come home again because of crime,” Jackson told Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Watch the video, via CBS News: https://bit.ly/36huRnW

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

This was a cute moment: Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted, “Judge Jackson introducing her understandably emotional husband while one of their daughters looks on with pride was a cool moment” Watch her husband’s reaction: https://bit.ly/3qp6lba

I love little moments like this: The Hill’s Niall Stanage pointed out, “Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says the first thing he heard after he went home last night was his wife’s opinion that Ketanji Brown Jackson did very well in her opening statement. ‘She didn’t say anything about my opening statement,’ Grassley adds.” Sorry, Chuck. https://bit.ly/37KhHQB

Interesting graphic on Jackson’s qualifications compared to the current justices: Via The Washington Post’s Eugene Scott: https://bit.ly/36mzTiV

Jackson’s college roommate spoke yesterday: “Law Professor Lisa Fairfax introduces her friend and college roommate, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, during the first day of her SCOTUS confirmation hearing.” Video from the Senate Judiciary Committee: https://bit.ly/3iydBNz

Next stops —> Belgium and Poland:

Via The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager, Ashley Parker and Isaac Stanley-Becker, “President Biden will travel to Belgium and Poland this week, seeking to hold together a Western alliance that is beginning to show potential cracks and making a symbolic appearance in a country whose leaders fear it could be a future target of Russian aggression.” https://wapo.st/3KW1Pce

Why the visit to Poland is especially important: “The president’s decision to visit Poland reflects that country’s position at the epicenter of an intensifying refugee crisis, as about 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have sought safety in Warsaw since the conflict began. Biden, who may visit a refugee camp while he is in Poland, is expected to promise significant U.S. help with the crisis.”

Keep in mind: “Poland is the biggest — and arguably the most central — country on Europe’s eastern flank, bordering Ukraine and Belarus on one side and Germany on the other.” More on what to expect: https://wapo.st/3KW1Pce

It appears that Russia is committing war crimes:

Via The Hill’s Jordan Williams, “Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Tuesday that there is ‘clear evidence’ that the Russian military is conducting war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine.” https://bit.ly/36AGcPK

Kirby told “Fox and Friends”: “Russia is the aggressor here and I think we have seen here at the Pentagon — we’re certainly seeing clear evidence that the Russian military is conducting war crimes.”

Watch Kirby’s full explanation: https://bit.ly/3IvIVqQ

