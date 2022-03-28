The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Biden raises eyebrows with Putin comments

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

THE LATEST IN UKRAINE

This line has been getting traction:

In President Biden’s remarks in Warsaw, Poland, over the weekend, he raised some eyebrows with his comment toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Biden’s words: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

So, what does that mean? The White House has already walked that back: Via The Associated Press’s Chris Megerian, Vanessa Gera and Aamer Madhani, “Before Biden could even board Air Force One to begin the flight back to Washington, aides were clarifying that he wasn’t calling for an immediate change in government in Moscow.”

Reaction from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov: “It’s not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.”

More on Biden’s escalation in rhetoric against Russia: https://bit.ly/3wZBuGD

UKRAINIAN AND RUSSIAN OFFICIALS WILL TALK:

Via The Washington Post, “Ukrainian and Russian delegations are arriving in Istanbul for another round of in-person talks — putting NATO member Turkey, which has ties to both Kyiv and Moscow, in the spotlight as an intermediary in the deadly conflict grinding into its second month.” https://wapo.st/3qDVXMY

TIDBIT FROM MARIUPOL — THIS TWEET HAS MORE THAN 74K LIKES SO FAR:

@MaximEristavi tweeted, “[M]ariupol residents slaughtered by [R]ussians while cooking food over an open fire in the yard of their own apartment building. please, don’t look away.” Photo – I’ll warn you, it’s pretty graphic: https://bit.ly/3NsRypP

It's Monday of what seriously feels like a mid-January morning in Washington, D.C.

ON CAPITOL HILL

Senate Republicans are creating some distance from Trump:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee didn’t use their marathon question-and-answer session with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to challenge her about two high-profile decisions she issued that went against former President Trump.” https://bit.ly/3NrnA5G

What to read from that move: “Instead, their focus was on other issues, a shift that marks the latest sign that Senate Republicans see Trump as more of a liability than an asset heading into the 2022 midterm elections.”

More on the significance of Republicans distancing themselves from Trump: https://bit.ly/3NrnA5G

Happening this week:

The House will likely pass a bill to legalize marijuana: “House Democrats are set to pass legislation this week to legalize marijuana at the federal level.” Yes, but: “[M]arijuana legislation is expected to hit a wall in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes, including the support of at least 10 GOP senators if every Democrat backed it, in order to advance.” https://bit.ly/3tISzm2

China competitiveness: “The House and Senate are expected to vote to formally go to conference as soon as this week to work out a deal on their dueling China competitiveness bills.”

Russia: “Two Russia-related bills are facing a logjam in the Senate after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked quick votes on legislation to end normal trade relations with Russia and a separate bill to ban Russian oil imports.”

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation: “Jackson’s nomination will be on the Judiciary Committee’s agenda for the first time on Monday.” Yes, but: “Jackson’s nomination is expected to be held over for a week, with the committee vote taking place April 4.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3tISzm2

[[{“fid”:”254738″,”view_mode”:”wysiwyg”,”fields”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”AP/Chris Pizzello”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”},”link_text”:null,”type”:”media”,”field_deltas”:{“1”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”AP/Chris Pizzello”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”}},”attributes”:{“alt”:”Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock”,”height”:363,”width”:645,”class”:”media-element file-wysiwyg”,”data-delta”:”1″}}]]

The ~*~magic~*~ of live television:

During the Oscars last night, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face after Rock made jokes about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The full story, via Yahoo’s Taryn Ryder: https://yhoo.it/3IMCAHZ

What happened: While Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary, he said, “Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Why this angered Smith: “Actress Demi Moore famously shaved her head for her role in the film ‘G.I. Jane’ and Pinkett Smith has a close haircut because she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.” More from CNN: https://cnn.it/3IKZW0o

Most of the incident was muted on U.S. television: But here is the uncensored video. Watch: https://bit.ly/3JPhzNR

CONTEXT AND REACTIONS:

After the incident: The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg tweeted, “During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side.” Watch Feinberg’s video on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3qI31s0

Is Chris Rock pressing charges?: No, according to The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). https://bit.ly/3iJWkkE

Ah interesting: “Will Smith and Chris Rock have a history that predates the Oscars slap.” Explanation from CNN’s Lisa Respers France: https://cnn.it/3IKZW0o

Check out the front page of The New York Post: https://bit.ly/3uAIVkp

LATEST WITH COVID-19

Well, that’s a great question.:

The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel writes, “How do you convince a skeptical public to get a fourth shot?” https://bit.ly/3JLaPAL

Where things stand: “The expected green light for a second coronavirus booster shot poses a challenge to the Biden administration, which will need to work overtime to convince a public that has largely decided to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This didn’t help: “Chaotic and at times disparate messages from administration health officials culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why, which experts said helped depress enthusiasm.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 79,954,968

U.S. death toll: 976,705

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 559 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 99,957 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

