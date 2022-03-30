The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Jackson to be confirmed without historic tiebreaker

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

Susan Collins says, ‘mais oui!’:

Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) announced this morning that she will vote “yes” to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Meaning: Collins is the first Republican to back Jackson.

Why this is big: “The decision by Collins to back Jackson means there will be no tie vote in the Senate on her confirmation assuming all 50 Democrats back her, as expected. Vice President Harris could have broken the tie, but it would have marked a historic first for a Supreme Court nomination.”

More on the significance — and what happens now — from The Hill’s Olafimihan Oshin and Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/36z5tKI

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI (R-ALASKA) IS ANOTHER POSSIBLE ‘YES,’ BUT SHE’S IN A TOUGH SPOT:

The gist: Murkowski is facing a Republican primary challenger this year and a “no” vote is much safer in her primary. More on the dynamic, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/387mNql

TIDBIT — MANCHIN IS NOT HAPPY WITH HOW REPUBLICANS HANDLED JACKSON’S HEARINGS:

“Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said the way Republican senators treated Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at last week’s hearings was ‘disgraceful’ and ‘embarrassing’ after they repeatedly brought up her record of sentencing child pornography offenders.” https://bit.ly/3qOb5re

Happy Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Shhh, don’t use the P-word:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo, “They’re pushing for environmental reforms, embracing single-payer health care and calling for more government assistance. But increasingly, many are reluctant to call themselves ‘progressives.’ ” https://bit.ly/3uJAlQJ

Another P-word some Democrats seem to prefer: Populist

Why this is notable: “In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, many of the nearly two dozen aspirants eager to take on former President Trump tried to out-progressive each other … But unlike the quartet of senators from liberal bastions, these 2022 Democratic candidates aren’t situated in safe, deep-blue states and districts.”

More on why the word “progressive” isn’t the label of choice: https://bit.ly/3uJAlQJ

IN THE SUPREME COURT

Choose your team:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The simmering debate over Justice Clarence Thomas’s judicial ethics is shaping up as a midterm election issue, with lawmakers on both sides setting up their positions.” https://bit.ly/372VE7D

The debate: “Thomas is facing growing calls from Democrats to recuse himself from any Supreme Court cases that are tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol since the revelation that his wife, Ginni Thomas, sought to overturn former President Trump’s electoral defeat.”

The gist: Republicans are generally on Thomas’s side. Democrats are pretty critical and some have even called for him to resign.

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/372VE7D

‘GINNI THOMAS TEXTS LEAVE GOP LAWMAKERS SCRAMBLING’:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Emily Brooks: https://bit.ly/3ISge7G

Keep in mind about Ginni Thomas: “Thomas has been a regular presence in conservative activism circles for years. But her activities were not widely questioned until recently, when a New Yorker profile and the subsequent release of the text messages highlighted her involvement with ‘Stop the Steal’ groups and suggestions of avenues to try to overturn the election.”

LATEST WITH COVID-19

Interesting read — what will the FDA think about Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kiddos?:

Via Politico’s Katherine Ellen Foley, “Moderna says it has gathered enough data in support of its Covid-19 vaccine for the youngest children. But it may not be enough for regulators to greenlight the shot for kids.” https://politi.co/3JMX58B

What experts think: “Public health officials, pediatricians and infectious disease experts are split over whether the company’s trial results are sufficient for the Food and Drug Administration and its independent advisers, or whether they will want to see data on a third dose as they did with Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine for children under 5.”

What we know: https://politi.co/3JMX58B

As we begin ~Year 3~ of the pandemic:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, “President Biden on Wednesday will announce the rollout of a new ‘one-stop shop’ website to help Americans access COVID-19 vaccines, tests, treatments and masks as part of his administration’s continued efforts to fight the ongoing pandemic.” https://bit.ly/3qNhO4R

The website: COVID.gov

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,020,285

U.S. death toll: 978,712

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 560 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 87,765 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

*Raises eyebrows*:

Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted a clip of former President Trump in a new interview: “Trump calls for Putin to release dirt on the Biden family right now since now ‘he’s not exactly a fan of our country’ during new interview with Real America’s Voice.” Watch the clip — it has more than 2.8 million views: https://bit.ly/3wMGrSX

Journalist David Freelander added some context: “I know we’ve all lost our capacity for shock, but the president of the United States in the middle of a war asking a NATO adversary to help him politically is really something.” https://bit.ly/3DnU2Bi

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

11 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivered remarks on small businesses. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman also spoke.

11:45 a.m. EDT: Two votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3iUOcxL

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

1 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Hill’s Future of Defense Summit.” Featured speakers: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Robert Gates, James Clapper, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, DARPA Director Stefanie Tompkins, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) and Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3uCeMBk

1:30 p.m. EDT: Two more Senate votes.

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3qNhaUZ

3:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris holds a bilateral meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3819gAz

2:30 p.m. EDT: White House communications director Kate Bedingfield holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3wLCEFh

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

