Watch live: Victims of Uvalde, Buffalo shootings testify before House panel

by TheHill.com - 06/08/22 9:23 AM ET

Victims of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., are scheduled to testify before a House panel Wednesday morning. The hearing will center gun violence in the United States.

The hearing is slated to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

