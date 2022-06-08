Watch live: Victims of Uvalde, Buffalo shootings testify before House panel
Victims of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., are scheduled to testify before a House panel Wednesday morning. The hearing will center gun violence in the United States.
The hearing is slated to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Court Battles
News
News
News
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Court Battles
Morning Report
House
Finance