Watch live: Yellen to talk inflation before House Ways and Means
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to testify before the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday morning.
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET and is likely to include questions about the nation’s inflation rate.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Court Battles
News
News
News
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Court Battles
Morning Report
House
Finance