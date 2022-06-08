trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Harris delivers remarks on immigration from Los Angeles

by The Hill staff - 06/08/22 1:00 PM ET

Vice President Harris will deliver remarks on immigration Wednesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Kamala Harris

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Protesters descend on ...
  2. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade
  3. Increasingly abandoned and ...
  4. Senate retirement bill benefits ...
  5. The Memo: First phase of Jan. 6 ...
  6. Fox News’s Bret ...
  7. CDC investigating 'large, ...
  8. Judge asks DOJ to explain whether ...
  9. Former Obama AG Eric Holder says ...
  10. READ: The Supreme Court ruling ...
  11. States can’t regulate guns, but ...
  12. Senate passes gun safety ...
  13. Documentary crew captured Pence ...
  14. Education Department agrees to cancel ...
  15. Five takeaways about Trump’s ...
  16. Supreme Court expands gun rights in ...
  17. Democrats toe delicate line on ...
  18. Confidence in Supreme Court is at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video