Watch live: Biden participates in Summit of the Americas inaugural ceremonies

by The Hill staff - 06/08/22 6:15 PM ET

President Biden will deliver inaugural remarks at the ninth Summit of the Americas on Wednesday evening.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Tags Biden Summit of the Americas

