Watch live: White House COVID-19 response team holds press briefing
The White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials will hold a press briefing Thursday morning.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Campaign
House
Administration
Sunday Talk Shows
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
News
National Security
State Watch