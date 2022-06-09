Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at the Summit of the Americas
President Biden will deliver remarks at the Ninth Summit of the Americas Thursday evening.
The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Watch the video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Campaign
House
Administration
Sunday Talk Shows
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
News
National Security
State Watch