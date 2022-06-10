trending:

The Memo: Gun reform moves within reach

by The Hill staff - 06/10/22 6:00 AM ET

Any change to the gun laws after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, looks sure to be modest. The fact that it might happen at all is giving hope to reformers.

Talks in the Senate — spearheaded by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) — are focused on providing incentives for states to introduce red flag laws and expanding background checks.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage explores more in this week’s The Memo.

