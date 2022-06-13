trending:

Watch live: Biden signs law to commission study on AAPI museum

by TheHill.com - 06/13/22 12:00 PM ET
A group of women walk up Jackson Street in Chinatown past the new “AAPI Community Heroes” mural in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. Chinatowns and other Asian American enclaves across the U.S. are using art and culture to show they are safe and vibrant hubs nearly three years after the start of the pandemic. From an inaugural arts festival in San Francisco to night markets in New York City, the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes has re-energized these communities and drawn allies and younger generations of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak at Monday’s signing ceremony for H.R. 3525, which authorizes a commission to study a possible National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

