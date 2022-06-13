Miller says Rudy Giuliani was intoxicated on election night 2020

Former President Trump’s ex-campaign adviser told the House Jan. 6 committee he believed Rudy Giuliani was intoxicated on election night in 2020 as he tried to seek an audience with the then-president.

The select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol showed clips of testimony from senior Trump campaign officials at the onset of Monday’s hearing, in which they described the atmosphere as early results were being tallied across the country.

Jason Miller, who was a senior campaign adviser at the time, told the select committee Giuliani appeared to be inebriated when he spoke with a group of campaign and White House officials on election night.

“I think the mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example,” Miller said in his taped deposition.

Miller and former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien testified that they had argued against the president declaring victory that night given the number of outstanding mail-in ballots that had yet to be counted across the country. But Miller said Giuliani had been urging Trump to prematurely proclaim victory.

“There were suggestions by, I believe it was Mayor Giuliani, to go and declare victory and say that we won it outright,” Miller said.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 4, Trump falsely claimed to have won the election based on the ballots that had been counted.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop,” he said in his remarks. “We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”