trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Coinbase to lay off 18 percent of staff amid ‘crypto winter’

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 06/14/22 9:01 AM ET
Associated Press/Richard Drew

Coinbase will lay off 18 percent of its workforce amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices and a global economic slowdown, the company announced Tuesday. 

CEO Brian Armstrong told employees in a memo that the crypto exchange needs to keep costs down to survive a bear market, which requires a “different mindset” to navigate. 

“We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom,” he wrote. “A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period. In past crypto winters, trading revenue (our largest revenue source) has declined significantly.”

The announcement comes after cryptocurrencies took a beating to start the week. Bitcoin has plunged nearly 20 percent, a nosedive that was spurred by crypto lender Celsius Network’s decision to prevent users from pulling funds due to “extreme market conditions.” 

The total crypto market cap has lost $2 trillion in value in less than a year and recently dropped below $1 trillion for the first time since early 2021. 

Rising interest rates and red-hot inflation appear to be driving investors away from risky assets like crypto, and investor confidence in digital currencies waned after several stablecoins lost their 1-to-1 peg with the U.S. dollar last month. 

Armstrong told employees in the memo that Coinbase grew too quickly, noting that its workforce expanded by roughly 200 percent since the beginning of 2021. 

“While we tried our best to get this just right, in this case it is now clear to me that we over-hired,” he wrote. 

Last month, Coinbase said that it would freeze hiring and pull job offers to individuals who had already accepted a job at the exchange.

Experts believe that more trouble is ahead for crypto firms if prices continue to fall. On Saturday,  Crypto.com announced that it would lay off 5 percent of its workforce due to a “market downturn.” Earlier this month, crypto exchange Gemini announced plans to lay off 10 percent of its workforce due to the “crypto winter.”

Tags bitcoin Bitcoin Coinbase Coinbase crypto Crypto Winter Cryptocurrencies layoffs

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  3. Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday ...
  4. ‘Forever chemicals’ linked to ...
  5. McConnell says House’s Supreme ...
  6. Chronic Kidney Disease: Forging ...
  7. Pride month marred by rising ...
  8. 10 Republicans backing Senate gun ...
  9. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  10. Capitol Police officer dismisses ...
  11. Watchdog group alleges maker of gun ...
  12. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  13. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  14. The CDC fails us, again
  15. Jan. 6 panel’s chair sparks ...
  16. Tyler Perry says he was not ...
  17. Over 9M qualify for student loan ...
  18. What’s at risk due to Russia’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video