On the lawn: Biden’s focus on unions

by The Hill Staff - 06/14/22 11:59 AM ET

President Biden is turning his attention to unions this week.

Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Tuesday to speak at a convention for the AFL-CIO — a high-profile event for Biden to emphasize his support for labor while ramping up his engagement as Democrats worry they could lose more blue-collar workers to Republicans in the midterms.

Biden pledged to be the most pro-union president in history and recently hosted union organizers from Amazon and Starbucks at the White House.

Biden also will host a reception to celebrate Pride Month on Wednesday. On Friday, he will host a forum on energy and climate.

