José Andrés goes after Ben Shapiro on gay rights, Disney tweet

Celebrity chef José Andrés on Tuesday called out conservative media figure Ben Shapiro over his tweet on Disney’s new film “Lightyear,” which features a same-sex relationship.

“Disney works to push a ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda’ and seeks to add ‘queerness’ to its programming, according to executive producer Latoya Raveneau,” Shapiro wrote in a tweet on Monday. “Parents should keep that in mind before deciding whether to take their kids to see ‘Lightyear,’ which hits theaters this week.”

Andres hit back at the Daily Wire editor in a tweet Tuesday.

“Ben stop spreading non sense stories!Good parents are good parents period! Why do you care who sleeps with who?look for the good in the people…you want to have a bite with me and we talk about it?” Andrés said.

“I’m ready..Gay people are good people too….and they can and are great parents!”

Andrés, who recently announced plans to open a chain of his restaurants at the Old Post Office, the location of former President Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel, mentioned to Shapiro that openly gay people can be “good parents,” telling him to stop spreading “nonsense stories.”

Fourteen Middle East and Asian countries have backed off from showing the new Pixar film adaptation of the popular Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, which features the voices of actors Chris Evans and Keke Palmer, due to the film depicting a same-sex female couple who shares an on-screen kiss, Reuters reported.

A “Lightyear” producer told the news outlet that China is also considering not airing the film due to the scene as well.

The Walt Disney Co. has been embroiled in a public feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the company’s opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, also referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

In response to the opposition, DeSantis signed into law in April a bill that strips Disney’s long-held municipal autonomy at their Orlando-based theme parks.