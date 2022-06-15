Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press conference after Federal Reserve meeting
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the biggest interest rate hike since 1994 on Wednesday after an alarming inflation report and a stock market meltdown upended the central bank’s plans.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
