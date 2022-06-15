trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press conference after Federal Reserve meeting

by The Hill staff - 06/15/22 1:30 PM ET

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the biggest interest rate hike since 1994 on Wednesday after an alarming inflation report and a stock market meltdown upended the central bank’s plans. 

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Jerome Powell

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  2. Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points ...
  3. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  4. Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press ...
  5. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  6. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  7. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  8. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  9. Biden to sign new LGBT executive ...
  10. Supreme Court dismisses GOP effort to ...
  11. COVID-19 hits a US plateau: Why ...
  12. Five takeaways from races in ...
  13. Court document details Trump ...
  14. Chicago officials urge monkeypox ...
  15. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  16. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  17. Progressives looking to change the ...
  18. Herschel Walker’s campaign ...
Load more

Video

See all Video