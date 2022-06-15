Ginni Thomas emailed with John Eastman: report

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed with Trump campaign lawyer John Eastman in correspondence obtained by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Citing three people involved in the committee’s investigation, the Post reported the emails’ existence while saying its sources declined to provide further details about the communications.

Eastman, a conservative law professor, crafted two memos for the Trump campaign in the lead up to Jan. 6 outlining a strategy to block certifying the election results.

Trump and Eastman’s efforts to pressure then-Vice President Pence to not certify the Electoral College votes are expected to be a central focus of the committee’s hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Thomas’ attempts to overturn the election results have drawn fierce criticism from Democrats. The Post reported on Friday that Thomas emailed 29 Arizona state lawmakers to help reverse President Biden’s win in the state.

Thomas’ involvement in the efforts has raised ethical questions over her husband’s role in deciding cases related to the election and Jan. 6. Justice Thomas has argued his decisions are entirely separate from his wife’s activism.

The Hill has reached out to the Supreme Court and Ginni Thomas for comment.

A federal judge last week ordered Eastman to turn over another batch of 159 documents subpoenaed by the panel. The same judge in March previously ordered Eastman to turn over documents to the committee.

Eastman had cited attorney-client privilege as reason for keeping the documents from the committee, but the judge invoked the crime-fraud exception, which forfeits protection from disclosure if an attorney “more likely than not” aided in a criminal or fraudulent enterprise.