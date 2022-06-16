Watch Live: Pelosi to take questions from the press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold a press briefing Thursday morning.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Campaign
Administration
News
Administration
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
Administration
State Watch
Senate