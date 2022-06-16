Watch live: Biden signs Ocean Shipping Reform Act
President Biden will deliver remarks and sign the Ocean Shipping Reform Act into law Thursday afternoon.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
