Watch live: Biden signs Ocean Shipping Reform Act

by The Hill staff - 06/16/22 2:10 PM ET

President Biden will deliver remarks and sign the Ocean Shipping Reform Act into law Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET.

