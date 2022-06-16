Watch live: Fauci, Walensky testify on COVID-19 efforts before Senate panel
White House adviser Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky will testify Thursday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Fauci will appear a day after announcing his own positive COVID-19 test. He will appear via video.
The two are expected to update the panel on the status of the pandemic.
The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
