News

Watch live: Fauci, Walensky testify on COVID-19 efforts before Senate panel

by TheHill.com - 06/16/22 9:35 AM ET
Dr. Anthony Fauci sits before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies for a hearing to discuss the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request for the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden
Dr. Anthony Fauci sits before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies for a hearing to discuss the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request for the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

White House adviser Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky will testify Thursday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Fauci will appear a day after announcing his own positive COVID-19 test. He will appear via video.

The two are expected to update the panel on the status of the pandemic.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

