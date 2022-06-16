Watch live: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on Pence
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection will hold its third public hearing on Thursday, focusing on former President Trump’s attempts to have former Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
