News

Watch live: Harris gives remarks on White House task force to address online harassment

by The Hill Staff - 06/16/22 11:40 AM ET

Vice President Harris will offer comments Thursday afternoon on the newly created White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse.

The task force will coordinate work among government agencies to combat threats, violence and intimidation of women, girls and LGBTQ+ people on platforms such as social media.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

