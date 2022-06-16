trending:

How America is preparing for a post-Roe reality

by TheHill.com - 06/16/22 3:00 PM ET

Americans are awaiting Supreme Court action on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that will decide the fate of abortion rights in states across the country.

The high court’s official decision will follow a draft opinion leaked in April to Politico that suggested the court would overturn the landmark 1973 decision, in which the court ruled that the Constitution protects the right to an abortion.

A decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would punt the issue of abortion rights back to the states, which has abortion rights activists on high alert. Thirteen states have trigger laws that would go into effect if Roe is overturned.

In some cases, state laws include tight restrictions on abortions that do not include exceptions for rape or incest. In liberal-leaning states, officials have moved to protect the procedure by codifying the right to abortion into their state laws.

The decision will come as the midterm campaign cycle is in full swing. Democrats argue that the decision could galvanize their base, especially in Senate and state attorney general races. However, Republicans say voters will likely be more focused on other issues, like inflation and crime. 

Watch the video above for more details.

