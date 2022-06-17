Watch live: Biden hosts Major Economies Forum
President Biden on Friday is slated to host the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.
Biden will deliver remarks at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Court Battles
Court Battles
News
News
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Regulation
News
Policy
Administration