Watch live: Trump delivers remarks from Faith and Freedom event in Nashville

by TheHill.com - 06/17/22 12:00 PM ET

Former President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a Faith and Freedom event in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday afternoon.

The remarks are slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

