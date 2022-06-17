This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

This week on Capitol Hill was marked by bipartisan talks on gun reform, continued remarks on high inflation and the ongoing hearings held by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

On Wednesday, the Jan. 6 committee released footage of Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) giving a tour of the Capitol a day before a mob stormed the building.

A man on the tour who was later part of the mob could be seen taking photos of Capitol complex hallways.

Loudermilk criticized the panel, saying it was aiming to put together a “false narrative” of reconnaissance tours led by GOP lawmakers.

Watch the video above for more must-watch moments on Capitol Hill.