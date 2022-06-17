trending:

Watch live: Harris visits Dulles Airport to meet workers helping to deliver baby formula

by TheHill.com - 06/17/22 4:15 PM ET

Vice President Harris is scheduled to meet workers Friday afternoon at Dulles Airport in Virginia who are helping with the delivery of a shipment of baby formula.

Harris is slated to meet with the workers at 4:30 p.m. ET.

