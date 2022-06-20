GOP primary candidates face off in race to take on Spanberger in Virginia

Six Republicans are facing off in the GOP primary for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, hoping to take on incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November.

The six candidates running in the crowded primary are state Sen. Bryce Reeves, Army combat veteran Derrick Anderson, Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputy Yesli Vega, teacher Gina Ciarcia, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross, and Stafford County Board Chair Crystal Vanuch.

The district, which is located in Northern Virginia and includes Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, is seen as a microcosm of the country and provides insight into the issues voters are most focused on.

While the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the district as a “toss-up,” the addition of more constituents from Northern Virginia due to redistricting is a hopeful sign for Democrats. However, Republicans in Virginia and at the national level view the seat as a prime pickup opportunity.

