Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for young children

by The Hill staff - 06/21/22 1:45 PM ET

President Biden will deliver remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for young children on Tuesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.

