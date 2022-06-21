Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for young children
President Biden will deliver remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for young children on Tuesday afternoon.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
