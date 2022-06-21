trending:

On the lawn: Biden highlights kids’ COVID-19 vaccination with visit to clinic

by TheHill.com - 06/21/22 1:30 PM ET

President Biden is preparing this week to travel to Europe to meet with global leaders. He will leave for southern Germany on Saturday to attend the Group of Seven leaders’ summit, where Biden and fellow leaders are expected to discuss their joint support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, how to proceed with sanctions against Russia, and how to address the food and energy crisis caused by the war.

On Tuesday, the president and first lady Jill Biden will visit a Washington, D.C., COVID-19 vaccination clinic to highlight the recent authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5 and will later deliver remarks on vaccines.

Watch the video above for more.

