trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

READ: Text of the Senate’s bipartisan gun safety bill

by The Hill Staff - 06/21/22 6:39 PM ET
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) leaves the Senate Chamber after giving a floor speech to update on bipartisan negations and legislative writing on a gun reform package on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Greg Nash
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) leaves the Senate Chamber after giving a floor speech to update on bipartisan negations and legislative writing on a gun reform package on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Senate negotiators on Tuesday reached a long-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill following mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.

The legislation, which was spearheaded by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding. It also represents a rare moment of bipartisan agreement on a hyperpolarized issue.

Read the text of the legislation here.  

Tags Chris Murphy John Cornyn

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  2. Senators hail ‘bipartisan ...
  3. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  4. Trump ratchets up attacks amid ...
  5. Sotomayor accuses conservatives of ...
  6. State Republicans say Trump wanted ...
  7. Trump rips Arizona GOP’s Rusty ...
  8. Who is Shaye Moss, former Georgia ...
  9. Watch live: Day 4 of Jan. 6 committee ...
  10. Crack appears in Jan. 6 committee wall
  11. Jordan asks Capitol Police for ...
  12. GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 ...
  13. Johnson ‘had no ...
  14. American Airlines ending service to ...
  15. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  16. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers ...
  17. Cuellar narrowly defeats Cisneros in ...
  18. Is Biden still considering student ...
Load more

Video

See all Video