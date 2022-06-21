READ: Text of the Senate’s bipartisan gun safety bill
Senate negotiators on Tuesday reached a long-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill following mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.
The legislation, which was spearheaded by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding. It also represents a rare moment of bipartisan agreement on a hyperpolarized issue.
Read the text of the legislation here.
