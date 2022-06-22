Watch live: Fed chief Jerome Powell testifies on inflation and the economy
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday morning.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
News
News
In The Know
House
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Administration
Senate
The Memo
House