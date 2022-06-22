trending:

News

Watch live: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to testify at hearing on Commanders workplace culture

by The Hill Staff - 06/22/22 9:30 AM ET

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell is slated to testify before the House Wednesday morning on workplace culture within the Washington Commanders.

The team’s owner, Dan Snyder, declined to appear because of a conflict.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

